Threat Intelligence Market: Geographic Segmentation, Statistical Forecast and Competitive Analysis Report to 2025

Asia-Pacific threat intelligence market is anticipated to register a 17% CAGR during the forecast period, driven by government initiatives to boost digital transformations and emerging cybersecurity providers, resulting in a comprehensive effort to advance the security of business. The increasing use of smart devices across several business applications and the growing penetration of IoT in enterprises has led to the occurrence of numerous cybercrime activities and has necessitated the use of threat intelligence solutions.

A growing number of connected endpoints has expanded the scope of internet and will propel threat intelligence market share, with over 3 billion users using the internet worldwide. The demand for connected devices is expected to grow to more than 50 billion by the year 2020. Cybercriminals use internet in order to connect with the end point devices and perform malignant activities, which has encouraged the adoption of solutions providing threat intelligence to protect networks against any unauthorized access.

The global threat intelligence market is expected to amass substantial returns from mobile-based solutions, due to the exponential rate at which cases of mobile cyberattacks & mobile frauds are growing. According to a 2018 report by ThreatMetrix, the first two quarters of 2018 witnessed the cases of mobile attacks across the globe reach the 150 million mark with attack rates growing 24% year-over-year. While the growing penetration of mobile devices has undoubtedly been a crucial factor in the rise of digital commerce, the trend has also proved to be extremely conducive for numerous malicious entities to carry out fraudulent activities.

Banking institutions have tremendously benefited from the advent of digital platforms, in turn making it vulnerable to cyberattacks, or exposure of sensitive information and data to intruders or hackers. These institutions require active solutions against these problems in order to identify network sources that are compromised and create a strategy to fight against the already existing and upcoming threats. The BFSI segment had accounted for nearly 30% of global threat intelligence market share in 2018 and is anticipated expand in the forthcoming years.

The arrival of digital technologies has prompted enterprises to build data-driven business models, that help make the business more flexible, scalable and agile. These models also make the organizations vulnerable to internal as well as external threats and cyberattacks, coercing major enterprises to implement identity & access management (IAM) solutions in order to lower the associated risks with advanced technologies. The IAM segment in threat intelligence market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 14% over the project period owing to rising adoption of technologies like IoT, cloud computing and BYOD.

Some of the players in the threat intelligence market are Accenture, Anomali, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Crowdstrike, Inc., Digital Shadows Ltd., FireEye, Inc., Flashpoint, Group-IB, IBM Corporation, IntSights, Kaspersky Lab, McAfee LLC, Oracle Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Proofpoint, Recorded Future, Inc., Secureworks, Inc. (Dell), Sophos Ltd., Symantec Corporation, ThreatQuotient, Inc., TrendMicro Inc.,

Glimpse of Table of Content (ToC): –

Chapter 5. Global Threat Intelligence Market, By Component

5.1. Key trends, by component

5.2. Platform

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

5.2.2. Unified Threat Management (UTM)

5.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

5.2.3. Security Information & Event Management (SIEM)

5.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

5.2.4. Internet Access Management (IAM)

5.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

5.2.5. Incident forensics

5.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

5.2.6. Log management

5.2.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

5.2.7. Risk & compliance management

5.2.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

5.2.8. User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) Infrastructure protection

5.2.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

5.3. Services

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

5.3.2. Professional services

5.3.2.1. Threat Intelligence Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

5.3.3. Managed service

5.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

5.3.4. Subscription services

5.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

5.3.5. Training & consulting

5.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

Chapter 6. Global Threat Intelligence Market, By Format Type

6.1. Key trends, by format type

6.2. Internet-based solution

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.3. File-based solution

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.4. Mobile-based solution

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

Chapter 7. Global Threat Intelligence Market, By Deployment Model

7.1. Key trends, by deployment model

7.2. On-premise

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

7.3. Cloud

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

Chapter 8. Global Threat Intelligence Market, By Application

8.1. Key trends, by application

8.2. BFSI

8.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

8.3. IT & telecom

8.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

8.4. Manufacturing

8.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

8.5. Healthcare

8.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

8.6. Energy & utilities

8.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

8.7. Government

About DEC Research:

DecResearch.com, powered by Global Market Insights, is an online aggregator of information on market research reports. The website provides comprehensive information as well as a detailed ‘Table of Contents’ for reports being regularly published by GMI.

Contact Us:

DEC Research,

Phone:1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]