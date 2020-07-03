Thermal Interface Pads and Material Market 2020: New Vendors, Product Ideas, Future Scenario, Growth Aspects and Forecast 2027

The thermal interface pads & material consists of various products which can be used to transfer heat from electronic components through heat sinks. The pads & materials have a wide range of applications in various industries such as consumer electronics, telecom, power supply units, aerospace and among others.

Increasing demand for effective thermal management for equipment in computer and telecom industry along with their adoption in designing LED displays is a key factor driving the growth of the market. The demand for energy efficient devices which can reduce the energy loss will also foster the growth of thermal interface pads and material market.

However, high cost of devices equipped with thermal interface pads and materials is a key restraining factor for the growth of market. Various stability issues related to thermal interface material in the process of downsizing is a key market challenge. Most the market growth in the coming years is expected to be driven by demand from thermal interface pads & materials across emerging economies.

The report segments the thermal interface pads & materials market on the basis of types, products, applications and geography. On the basis of material type, the market is further segmented into thermal grease, phase change material, and thermal pads. Based on the products, the market is further segmented into thyristor, IGBT, MOSFET and power transistors. Based on applications, the report is segmented into telecom equipment, consumer electronics, power supply units, and others. On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Latin America and Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

Some of the key players operating in this market include 3M, Dow Corning, Parker Hannifin Corporation (Chomerics), and Laird Technologies.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of current & future market trends and emerging avenues for the growth of the market across the globe

The report offers an insight into competitive landscape in terms of new technological developments, untapped segments

Value chain analysis in terms of strategic analysis of technology suppliers, original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and key operators is offered in the report

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 20142020, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities

Tools such as Porters Five Forces model help in understanding the bargaining powers of key buyers and sellers

Thermal Interface Pads and Material Market Key Segments

By Type

Thermal Grease

Phase Change Material

Thermal Pads

By Product

Thyristor

IGBT

MOSFET

Power Transistors

By Application

Power Supply Units

Consumer Electronics

Telecom Equipment

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)

KEY PLAYERS

Honeywell International Inc.

The Bergquist Company GmbH

DOW Corning

3M

Henkel AG

Fujipoly

GrafTech International Holdings Inc.

Laird Technologies

Parker Hannifin Corp

Stockwell Elastomerics, Inc.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

