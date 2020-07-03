The Global Eye-Drop and Lubricants Market : COVID-19’s Impact

Factors such as an increase in the prevalence of eye-related diseases, high adoption of digital devices, and a rise in geriatric populations have fueled the growth of the global eye-drop and lubricant market. On the other hand, Covid19 Pandemic, a rise in labor & procedural cost and inappropriate sterilization procedures has happened to curb the growth to some extent. However, high-end technological advancements and surge in awareness about eye-drops, and lubricant fuel has created multiple opportunities in the segment.

As per the report, The Global Eye-Drop and Lubricants Market garnered $15.5 billion in 2017 and is estimated to hit $22.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on type, the artificial tears segment to emerge as the lion shareholder

By type, the artificial tears segment held one-third of the total market in 2017 and is expected to dominate throughout the study period. The fact that these drops can also be used as lubricating agents for eye strains caused by computers or dry climates has driven the growth.

The eye diseases segment to be dominant throughout 2018-2025

By application, the eye disease segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total market and is anticipated to be dominant during the forecast period. An increase in the prevalence of eye diseases globally and a rise in the geriatric population who are more prone to suffer from eye disorders have stimulated growth.

North America to maintain its top position by 2025

Based on geography, North America held the major market share in 2017, contributing to nearly two-fifth of the total share and is expected to maintain its top position by 2025. The growth has been triggered by a high patient population suffering from eye diseases and the availability of good healthcare infrastructure in the region. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate, with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Leading Market Players

