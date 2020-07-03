The Effects of the COVID-19 Outbreak on Chemical Sensors Market

The vendor landscape of the global chemical sensors market is highly fragmented in nature because of the presence of numerous well-established players. Some of the notable names in the chemical sensors market include names such as F-Hoffman La Roche Ltd., Denso Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Siemens AG, and Honeywell International among others. One key trend that has been observed among these chemical sensors market players is of growing investments in research and development activities. The objective behind these investments is to develop more reliable and efficient products that will cater to the evolving demands of the global population. Naturally, it is expected that the competition in the market will only intensify over the coming years of the forecast period. In addition to this, these leading players are expected to opt for mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to stay ahead of the competitive curve.

With such development shaping the vendor landscape of the global chemical sensors market, it is obvious that the growth of the market will reach newer heights. According to the research report published by Transparency Market Research, the global chemical sensors market is expected to touch the mark of US$29.27 bn by the end of 2027. This is a significant jump from the initial valuation of US$ 16.3 bn recorded back in 2019. Over the given course of the projection period, the global chemical sensors market is thus expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5%.

Growing R&D Activities to Drive North America Segment Growth

In terms of geographical segmentation, there are five major segments of the global chemical sensors market. These segments are North America, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Of these, currently, the chemical sensors market of the North America region is dominating the global market. The growth of the regional segment is expected to bolster over the mentioned forecast period due to the growing research and development activities followed by the booming automotive sector in the region.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific segment is expected to exhibit a promising CAGR during the aforementioned period of forecast. This burgeoning growth of the regional segment can be mainly attributed to the increasing demand for these sensors from the oil & gas and food & beverages sector.

Initiatives Undertaken to Cut Down Carbon Emissions to Help Market Growth

One of the biggest driving factors for the growth of the global chemical sensors market is the increasing initiatives undertaken by several governments to cut down the carbon emissions across the globe. This has had a significant impact on the development of the chemical sensors market as more and more manufacturers are producing these sensors to comply with the regulatory norms. In addition to this, the ability of these chemical sensors to detect harmful gases and chemicals that pose risk to human lives as well as environment is driving up their sales. This has thus been another crucial driving factor for the growth of the global chemical sensors market.

Another important driving factor for the overall development of the global chemical sensors market is its wide-spread application range. The end-use application industries of chemical sensors range from smart packaging, automotive, to textile, and food & beverages. The advancements in respective sectors are expected to complement the growth of the global chemical sensors market. In addition to this, the development in the medical sector is also expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global market.