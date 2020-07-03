Text Analytics Market Development Status, Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends and Comprehensive Research Study 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Text Analytics Market was valued at USD 3.31 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 14.00 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.35% from 2017 to 2025.

View Source Of Related Reports:

Text Analytics Market

Risk Analytics Market

Clickstream Analytics Market

Spend Analytics Market

Industrial Analytics Market

IoT Analytics Market

Data Quality Tools Market

Social Media Analytics Market

Predictive Analytics Market

Text analytics is a general practice of applying algorithms or programs to text in order to analyze that text. With an iterative approach, an organization can successfully use text analytics to gain insight into content-specific values such as sentiment, emotion, intensity and relevance. Benefits of text analytics include – efficiency, unlocking hidden information and developing new knowledge, exploring new horizons, improved research and evidence base, and improving the research process and quality.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059647

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing usage of big data and IoT in analytics market

1.2 Increasing need for social; media analytics

1.3 Rising usage of predictive analytics for business

1.4 Increasing highly customized and industry specific applications

1.5 Increasing need for enhancing customer service and competitive intelligence

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Concerns for data privacy and security

2.2 Having consistent business semantics and interpretations

2.3 Lack of technical expertise and other operational challenges

Market Segmentation:

The Global Text Analytics Market is segmented on the application, organization size, component, deployment model, vertical, and region.

1. By Application:

1.1 Customer experience management

1.2 Marketing management

1.3 Workforce management

1.4 Governance, risk, and compliance management

1.5 Document management

1.6 Others

2. Organization Size:

2.1 Large Enterprises

2.2 Small and Medium Organizations

3. By Component:

3.1 Software

3.2 Services

3.2.1 Managed services

3.2.2 Professional services

3.2.2.1 Support and maintenance services

3.2.2.2 System integration and deployment

3.2.2.3 Consulting services

4. By Deployment Mode:

4.1 Cloud-based

4.2 On-premises

5. By Vertical:

5.1 Healthcare

5.2 Government and Defense

5.3 IT and Telecom

5.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

5.5 Travel and Hospitality

5.6 Retail and e-commerce

5.7 Media and Entertainment

5.8 Others

6. By Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. IBM Corporation

2. SAP SE

3. Opentext Corporation

4. SAS Institute, Inc.

5. Clarabridge, Inc.

6. Bitext Innovations S.L

7. Knime.Com AG

8. Luminoso Technologies, Inc.

9. Meaningcloud LLC

10. Infegy, Inc.

11. Averbis

12. Lexalytics, Inc.

13. Megaputer Intelligence, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059647

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Text Analytics Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609