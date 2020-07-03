Sulfate of Potash Market Research Report And Predictive Business Strategy By 2025 | Industry Growth Insights

Asia-Pacific Sulfate of Potash Market report identifies the consumers’ needs and wants to deliver it more sincerely, effectively and efficiently than the competition. Easy to understand research method and employment of excellent tools and techniques make this market research report exceptional. The study takes into account drivers and restraints for the market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Clients get fluency with a nice combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology while using this Asia-Pacific Sulfate of Potash Market report for the business growth.
Asia-Pacific Sulfate Of Potash Market is expected to reach 6533.13 thousand tonnes by 2025 from 4242.00 thousand tonnes in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as rising global population and income growth in key emerging markets, reduction in arable land and chase for higher yields. On the other hand, increase in the trend of organic food consumption may hinder the growth of the market.
Market Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Sulfate of Potash Market
- The Asia-Pacific Sulfate of Potash market is segmented on the basis of grade type, End User and geography. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.
- The Asia-Pacific Sulfate of Potash market is segmented based on grade type into three notable segments; standard SOP, Granular SOP, Soluble SOP The Sulfate of Potash market is dominated by Granular SOP with 67.4% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period..
- The Asia-Pacific Sulfate of Potash market is segmented based on end user into two notable segments; Agricultural and Industrial . In 2018, the Agricultural Sulfate of Potash segment is expected to dominate the market with 88.8% market share.
Key Drivers: Asia-Pacific Sulfate of Potash Market
Key Points: Asia-Pacific Sulfate of Potash Market
- MIAGO is going to dominate the Asia-Pacific Sulfate of Potash market following with K+S KALI GmbH, SQM, Tessenderlo Group, and Compass Minerals.
- Granular SOP is expected to dominate the APAC Sulfate of Potash market.
- The Sulfate of Potash market in the Asia-Pacific region is leading in, China, Japan, India and Australia . China accounts for the highest market share in this region.
