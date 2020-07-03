Stationary Air Compressor Market to 2024 | Recent Developments and Growth Projections to 2024

The research report on stationary air compressor market provides an in-depth analysis of this industry with pivotal details subject to its overall position in the global landscape and its applications across various end-user sectors.

As per the report, stationary air compressor market was valued at USD 24 billion in 2017 and is likely to reach USD 30 billion by the end of 2024, growing at an expected CAGR of 3% over 2018- 2024. In addition to this, the study also encompasses crucial information on the current market scenario, evolving technologies, widespread competitive landscape, growth prospects, industry tactics, and vivid market segmentations.

Moreover, the report also offers insight to various factors that would potentially drive the growth graph of the industry over the foreseeable time period, along with delivering minute details on the ongoing trends that the stationary air compressor industry is characterized by. The stationary air compressor market, as per given report, is fragmented on basis of Technology, Lubrication, Application, regions, and competitive landscape.

Considering the Technology segmentation, the market is sub-segmented into Rotary, Reciprocating, Centrifugal. The market report summarizes analysis of this business vertical in terms of growth rendering factors driving the segmental growth, qualitative and quantitative insights offered by individual segments, final valuation, and the overall impact of type gamut on the stationary air compressor market share.

In terms of the Lubrication bifurcation, the market has been divided into Oil Free, Oil Filled. Vital details in terms of market share, current and projected growth rates, segment valuation, developmental trends, and performance of the overall segment have also been enclosed in the report.

The stationary air compressor market is further divided into Home Appliances, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Energy, Semiconductor & Electronics, Manufacturing, Healthcare applications. The report delivers significant details on the individual drivers, current and predicted market share, current and projected growth rates, and much more.

The overall stationary air compressor industry is diversified into various regions and economies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM), Middle East and its complete analysis has been enclosed in the report as well. It lays focus on various factors supporting the growth of regional markets in tandem with trending growth opportunities existing in every region, their individual growth rates, technologies being used, stringent regulatory reforms, and much more.

Taking into account the competitive landscape, stationary air compressor industry is highly consolidated and boasts of presence of companies like Atlas Copco, Sullair, LLC, Gardner Denver, Inc., Kaeser Kompressoren SE, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Rolair Systems, Sullivan-Palatek, Inc., Hubei Teweite Power Technology Company Limited, Ciasons Industrial, Inc., Quincy Compressor, Zen Air Tech Pvt. Ltd., Bauer Compressors, Inc., KULMEC, Saylor-Beall Manufacturing Company, Gen-Tech. The report includes details on sales spectrum of each of these firms, their strategies to sustain their position in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the overall ecosystem.

Along with the aforementioned parameters, the market study also outlines information on the potential threats and challenges that are expected to hamper the industry growth in the upcoming years.