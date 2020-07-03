Solar EPC Market: Emerging Technologies, Industry Growth Analysis and Regional Forecast To 2025

Asia Pacific solar EPC market is poised for momentous growth. A host of factors have been instrumental in shaping the growth of the regional market, which include towering demand for renewable power in the developing economies of the region and rising government funding for renewable projects. The emerging economies of the region have exhibited heightened interest towards the deployment of solar power, which has boosted solar EPC market demand. In addition, economic upturn in the region coupled with regulatory support programs are further substantiating the regional market growth.

The global shift towards clean, affordable and reliable electricity along with rising focus towards curbing CO2 emissions will drive solar EPC market growth in the upcoming years. Reportedly, solar PV is recorded to be one of the most installed power generation technologies across the globe in recent years, having been accountable for the deployment of extensive new capacity than fossil fuels and nuclear combined. As per SolarPower Europe, in 2017, a total of 99.1 GW of on-grid solar systems were installed across the globe – depicting almost 30% y-o-y growth over the 76.6 GW capacity in 2016, thereby indicating that solar EPC industry is here to stay.

Large-scale utility installation will positively influence the global solar EPC market. The utility sector, that mainly deploys ground-mounted solar power systems, is touted to have been recorded as one of the most lucrative end-use sectors for the solar EPC industry in 2018. With the escalating growth in smart cities and electric vehicles reaching the masses, there is increasing pressure on the utility sector for delivering sustainable energy to manufacturing industries and customers. Rising focus toward curbing CO2 emissions from large industries and power generating plants in tandem with favorable fiscal benefits on the grounds of the development of energy efficient solar systems will further augment solar EPC industry size from utility applications.

A vital form of contracting procedure, solar EPC is extensively used to provide end-to-end services associated with construction, design, procurement and commissioning. Powered by the growing demand by emerging countries for clean, sustainable electricity and the robust efforts by industry players to develop new high-efficient systems, the global solar PV market is expected to emerge as one of the most remunerative verticals of the overall energy sphere.

Brisk industrial activity worldwide is fueling the need for reliable power parallelly, which brings forth the need for sustainable industrial technologies. Regulatory bodies have been constantly directing efforts towards deployment of renewable energies in the industrial sector. Such measures include renewable energy certificates, green bonds, clean energy drives, and portfolio standards, which are likely to bolster growth prospects of solar EPC market.

Glimpse of Table of Content (ToC): –

Chapter 4 Solar EPC Market, By Technology

4.1 Market share by technology, 2018 & 2025

4.2 PV

4.2.1 Market from PV, 2014 – 2025

4.2.2 Market from PV, by region, 2014 – 2025

4.3 CSP

4.3.1 Market from CSP, 2014 – 2025

4.3.2 Market from CSP, by region, 2014 – 2025

Chapter 5 Solar EPC Market, By Classification

5.1 Market share by classification, 2018 & 2025

5.2 Rooftop

5.2.1 Market from rooftop, 2014 – 2025

5.2.2 Solar EPC Market from rooftop, by region, 2014 – 2025

5.2.3 Up to 1 KW

5.2.4 1 to 10 KW

5.2.5 10 to 50 KW

5.2.6 50 kW to 1 MW

5.3 Ground mounted

5.3.3 1 to 3 MW

5.3.4 3 to 10 MW

5.3.5 10 to 50 MW

5.3.6 > 50 MW

5.3.6.1 Market from > 50 MW, 2014 – 2025

5.3.6.2 Market from > 50 MW, by region, 2014 – 2025

Chapter 6 Solar EPC Market, By End Use

6.1 Market share by end use, 2018 & 2025

6.2 Residential

6.2.1 Market from residential, 2014 – 2025

6.2.2 Market from residential, by region, 2014 – 2025

6.3 Commercial

6.4 Industrial

6.5 Institutional

6.6 Utility

