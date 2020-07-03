Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market 2020: Top Driving Factors behind Escalation of the Market Growth Worldwide

The global SDDC market is expected to generate revenue of $139 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 32% from 2016 to 2022. SDDC network solutions include software-defined storage (SDS), software-defined compute (SDC), and software-defined networking (SDN). The SDS network solution segment holds the maximum market share, as it includes the complete support infrastructure required for storage and management of data. However, SDN network solution is expected to witness notable growth during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 31.6%, owing to higher adoption, mainly in North America and Europe.

SDDC is changing the way enterprises manage their IT infrastructure, hence receiving attention from some of the world’s most prominent IT companies. On the other hand, the ability to facilitate streamlined data center operations, virtualization, and high flexibility is expected to promote its demand across industries. In addition, a positive response to the installation of SDDC has witnessed remarkable growth in the past few years. Programmatic capabilities of an SDDC would foster significant demand from global enterprises that plan to build and deploy hybrid cloud models.

COVID-19 impact analysis on the Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market

Government & BFSI accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2014, on account of higher IT spending and huge data generation. The telecom & IT segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, as it generates huge amount of customer data on a daily basis. Integration, deployment, and migration accounted for the highest revenue in 2014, as it involves new hardware setup cost such as servers and automated storage systems. However, the managed services segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the near future.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of,

• Top impacting Growth Factors

• Competitive Analysis of Leading Market Players

• Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Segmentation

• Revenue Estimation by 2023

Key players analyzed in the SDDC market are,

• VMware Inc.

• EMC Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

Key questions answered in the Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market research study:

• What is the market growth rate of the Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market from 2016-2022?

• What will be the global market size of the market from 2016 to 2022?

• Who are the leading global players in the Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market?

• What are the current trends and predicted trends?

• What are the challenges faced in the Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market?

• Which will be the niches at which players profiling with thorough plans, financials, and also recent advancements should set a presence?

• Which will be the anticipated growth rates for your own Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market economy altogether and also for every segment inside?

• Which will be the Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market application and types and forecast accompanied closely by producers?

• What are the conclusions of the Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market report?

