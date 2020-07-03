Smart Indoor Lighting Market Growth Influenced by Coronavirus Disease Outbreak

Smart Indoor Lighting Market Segmentation, Trends, Competitive Landscapes, Industry Growth, Revenue and Companies Overview – Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its latest smart Indoor Lighting market 2020, reveals that impact of COVID-19 on the Smart Indoor Lighting market and other factors that can alter market progress. As per MRFR analysis, the expansion of the smart indoor light market can be at 27% CAGR across the review period. According to MRFR study, the smart indoor lighting market value can touch USD 8 Bn on the conclusion of the assessment period. The increase in the adoption of Smart Indoor wall Lights can impel the expansion of the market across the review period. The increase in adoption of smart indoor lights in the commercial sector can improve the expansion of the market across the study period. Rise in investment in the development of smart homes can impel the expansion of the market across the review period.

Key Players

Schneider Electric SE (France), Cooper Industries, Inc. (Ireland), Philips Lighting (The Netherlands), General Electric Company (U.S.), Lutron Electronics Company, Inc. (U.S.), OSRAM Licht AG (Germany), Honeywell International (U.S.), Digital Lumens, Inc. (U.S.), Legrand S.A. (France), and Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (U.S.) among others are some reputed contenders in the worldwide Smart indoor lighting market as mentioned by MRFR.

Market Segmentation

The segments study of the smart indoor lighting market is based on light source, product type, application, and communication technology.

The light source based segments of the smart indoor market are light emitting diodes, fluorescent lamps, and high intensity discharge lamps. The high rate of application of LED light sources due to its numerous advantages are expected to cause the market rise at a high CAGR in the forecast period. The gradual prices reduction and low maintenance costs of LEDs can bolster the market rise.

The product type based segments of the smart indoor lighting market are Fixtures, Switches & Dimmers, Sensors, Lighting Controls Led Drivers & Ballasts, Luminaries Smart Bulbs, Relay Units, and Gateways among others. The increase in implication of Sensors and Lighting Controls Led Drivers can promote the expansion of the smart indoor lighting market.

The communication technology based segments of the Smart Indoor Lighting Market are Wireless Hybrid Protocols, Wireless Communication Technologies ZigBee and Wireless Communication Technologies ZigBee. The Wireless Communication Technologies ZigBee comprises Powerline Communication, Wired Hybrid Protocols, and Power over Ethernet among others. The Wireless Communication Technologies ZigBee comprises Bluetooth, WiFi, and Enocean among others. The increase in wireless hybrid protocol demand can impel the expansion of the smart indoor lighting market.

The application based smart indoor lighting market segments are Industrial, Commercial, and Residential others. The growing applications of indoor lightings in commercial and residential areas can boost the expansion of the world market through the study period.

Regional Analysis

The expansion of the smart indoor lighting market in North America is expected to rise across the study period due to increase in need for effective light solutions in homes. The expansion of commercial space and growing utility of smart indoor light in these areas can promote the expansion of the market across the study period. In Asia Pacific, the expansion of the smart indoor lighting market can be attributed to rise in adoption of smart light solutions and launch of mega building projects. The growing demand for smart indoor lighting and related innovations are expected to promote the expansion of the market through the review period. In Europe, the presence of high number of notable key players and surge in investment made by them in advanced infrastructure modernization projects can propel the expansion of the market through the review period.



