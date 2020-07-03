Smart HVAC Controls Market Outlook & Regional Growth Analysis by 2024

Smart HVAC controls market has made its presence felt owing to the ongoing trend of reducing energy consumption. Not to mention, the growing prominence of the Internet of Things (IoT) that has paved the way for building components to be connected to the Internet, resulting in the expansion of the building automation sector, has also led to smart HVAC controls industry retaining a profitable position worldwide.

Rapid change in climate conditions have driven smart HVAC controls market share from application in both new and old buildings. There has been a rise in the awareness among people regarding the need to reduce carbon emissions which has encouraged the need for energy efficiency, driving the industry growth. These systems could be made compulsory for use by the governments of various countries in order to reduce costs and increase energy efficiency.

The demand for smart thermostats has also helped uplift the smart HVAC controls market share, especially on account of the product’s extensive demand in colder countries. Smart thermostats use high precision motion and door sensors to save energy by automatically turning off when residents are sleeping or away from home. These low cost, easy to install devices have reportedly gained popularity in colder countries including Russia, UK and Germany, UK. Easy configuration and integration with smartphones and other home appliances have encouraged users to implement these systems on a large scale, augmenting smart HVAC controls industry size.

Speaking with respect to the geographical penetration, North America is anticipated to help impel smart HVAC controls market, primarily on account of the harsh climatic conditions in some of the continent’s zones and the large-scale adoption of smart homes. Customers are seamlessly adopting the product to enable control over temperature & humidity to enhance their home comfort. Rapid development in the building automation sector and widespread technology adoption in the country is expected to propel the demand for these products in the region.

Asia Pacific region has witnessed rapid urbanization with the steady growth of population that has encouraged construction activities for the residential and commercial buildings, especially in nations like Japan, India and China.

Owing to the massive penetration of the existing companies, new players find it hard to enter the market and compete for features, prices and quality. Rapid advancements in technology have changed the market landscape along with the sturdy rise in the research and development activities that will help launch better versions smart HVAC control systems and expand the distribution networks to bolster the company portfolio.

Glimpse of Table of Content (ToC): –

Chapter 4. Smart HVAC Controls Market, By Product (Revenue, Shipments)

4.1. Key trends in smart HVAC controls market by product

4.2. Thermostat

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3. Smart air vents

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.4. Others

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

Chapter 5. Smart HVAC Controls Market, By Application (Revenue, Shipments)

5.1. Key trends in smart HVAC controls market by application

5.2. Residential

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.3. Commercial

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.4. Industrial

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

About DEC Research:

DecResearch.com, powered by Global Market Insights, is an online aggregator of information on market research reports. The website provides comprehensive information as well as a detailed ‘Table of Contents’ for reports being regularly published by GMI.

Contact Us:

DEC Research,

Phone:1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]