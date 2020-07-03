Smart Fabrics Market | Business Insights, Trends, Outlook and Key Players 2018-2026

Global Smart Fabrics Market was valued US$ 1.70 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 5.40 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 13.7 % during a forecast period.Global smart fabrics market is segmented by type, application and region. Market by type is further segmented byÂ Passive Smart Fabrics, Active Smart Fabrics and Ultra-Smart Fabrics. Applications covered in the report are military, transportation, medical and others.

The report also has studied and analyzed the market by geography by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Regional analysis will help readers to understand the market trends by geography, key and dominant players in specific regions with opportunity analysis.

Smart fabrics, also known as smart textiles, E-textiles or electronic textiles, are the fabrics that has electronics and digital components embedded in them. Their ability to transform, grow, communicate, and even conduct energy differentiates them from the normal textiles, hence adding value to the wearer. Smart fabric is a new market, formed due to the miniaturization of electronics and decline in the prices of electronics and manufacturing costs textiles and semiconductors.

The passive smart fabrics are envisioned to seize topmost earnings in terms of demand and usage. Smart Fabrics that have been designed and manufactured to include technologies that provide the wearer with increased functionality.

Military was observed to be the largest application, where it is used to protect the users from environmental changes and exposure to enemy weapons. The decreasing prices of electronic components are anticipated to make production cost-effective, further contributing to the overall industry demand.

North America held the major share in the smart fabrics market with 50% market share in 2017.Â Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow in the smart fabrics market on account of the booming construction industry and Ultra-Smart Fabrics industry in this region.

Nike Inc., Oneill Wetsuits L.L.C., Adidas AG, Outlast Technologies LLC, Milliken & Company,Toray Industries Inc., Schoeller Textil AG, Clothing Plus Oy, Infineon Technologies AG, Ohmatex Aps, Sensoria Inc., Textronics Inc., Texas Instruments, Kolon Glotech, KCWW, International Fashion Machines, Interactivewear, Eleksen Group Plc, Ohmatex ApS, Weartech, Peratech Ltd are key players included in the Smart Fabrics market.

