Smart Elevator Market Experts Anticipate Industry Boom in 2025

Smart elevator market share, in the years to come, will be propelled by rapid urbanization accompanied by growing volume of high-rise structures in the metropolitan cities. The increasing prevalence of huge residential and commercial establishments require intelligent elevators for efficient crowd management and faster commuting. These intelligent lift solutions come integrated with smart technologies such as IoT for connectivity and access control to enhance the security and energy efficiency of the elevator operations.

Technologies like IoT are reshaping the surroundings and helping countless businesses perform better. Smart elevators companies have also started recognizing the potential of these disruptive technologies and are beginning to embrace them. A smart elevator market analysis reveals that IoT seems to have majorly influenced the industry dynamics lately. Case in point, smart elevator company Schindler recently entered a partnership with Spanish telecom giant Telefónica to enhance its cloud-based digital offerings with Telefónica’s IoT connectivity services.

The benefit of integrating sensor technology and internet connectivity enables monitoring the elevator systems for security related flaws and provide timely notification about elevator maintenance and repair activities, eliminating the requirement of manually keeping track of it. Moreover, the incorporation of smart grouping feature helps reducing the waiting & traveling time further improving the overall commuter experience.

The lift maintenance system includes several intelligent features focusing on reducing the lift downtime and increasing the passenger safety. These intelligent systems can identify and count the occurrences of unwanted stops, slow speed and many others among the technical flaws. This information is passed over in real-time to the building authorities to take immediate action and further reduce the chances of lift breakdown. Most of the maintenance systems also feature a mobile app allowing the commuters to sneak in the occupancy status of the lift using their smartphones, hence reducing their waiting time.

The ongoing infrastructural transformation of the existing buildings across major countries including the U.S and China will propel demand for lift modernization services. There are several big companies such as the Kone and Otis, offering the lift modernization services as well as full elevator replacement. The modernization services include, electrification, hoisting, signalization, car upgrading, etc. which replaces or completely transforms the older elevator systems as per user demand. These services facilitate security integration, high commuter efficiency and also allow customizing the lift design.

Availability of tailor-made lift solutions depending on the building size, number of floors, and occupancy will drive the segmental growth. For instance, Kone offers several types of lift solutions including N MiniSpace, E MiniSpace, N MonoSpace, E MonoSpace, etc. depending on the size of the residential buildings with varied economical or high-speed specifications to choose from the list. The smart elevator market from the residential application will grow at a CAGR of over 13% from 2019 to 2025.

Glimpse of Table of Content (ToC): –

Chapter 4. Smart Elevator Market, By Solution

4.1. Key trends by solution

4.2. Control Systems

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.2.2. Security control system

4.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.2.3. Elevator control system

4.2.3.1. Smart Elevator Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.2.4. Access control system

4.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.3. Maintenance systems

4.3.1. Smart Elevator Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.4. Communication systems

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.5. Services

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.5.2. Support & maintenance

4.5.2.1. Smart Elevator Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.5.3. New deployments

4.5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.5.4. Modernization

4.5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

Chapter 5. Smart Elevator Market, By End-Use

5.1. Key trends by end-use

5.2. Residential

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.3. Commercial

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.4. Institutional

5.4.1. Smart Elevator Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.5. Industrial

About DEC Research:

DecResearch.com, powered by Global Market Insights, is an online aggregator of information on market research reports. The website provides comprehensive information as well as a detailed ‘Table of Contents’ for reports being regularly published by GMI.

Contact Us:

DEC Research,

Phone:1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]