Silicon Carbide Market– Insights On Current Scope 2026

Global Silicon Carbide market is segmented by product, application and by region. Product segment is further by Black silicon carbide, green silicon carbide and others.

Applications covered in the report are Steel & Energy, Automotive, Aerospace & Aviation, Military & Defence, Medical, Electronics & Semiconductors and Others.

Report covers the in-depth analysis of market trend, macro and micro economic analysis of region that affect the industry, dominant players in the specific regions and competitive landscape of the market by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Comprehensive regional analysis gives the decisions makers the required information and data to take the investment and strategic decisions by regions.

Silicon carbide is extremely hard compound of crystalline compound of silicon and carbon produced synthetically and has been popularly used as abrasives and in cutting tools world over. More recent applications driving the market are refractory linings for industrial furnaces and in wear-resistant parts for pumps. Over the last seven years, the global silicon carbide market has witnessed steady growth and it is moving towards growth expansion mode.

Black Silicon carbide dominated the global market by accounting about 66.7% of the share in total market in 2017. Increasing applications such as ceramic plates in bullet proof vests as well as car brakes and clutches in automobiles are expected to play a major role in driving market growth over the forecast period. Green silicon, on the other hand, is projected to expand at a CAGR of 17.0% over the forecast period.

Steel and energy leads the global silicon carbide market in terms of application, with a global share of 25.6% in 2017. Furthermore, factors such as substitution of existing pure silicon technology that is strengthening the global demand for silicon carbide, are fostering the market growth extensively.

The Asia-Pacific led the pack and held over half the share the global market in 2017. Of the remaining regional segments, Europe and RoW contributed a share of over 30% in the global market. In terms of revenue, Asia-Pacific is considered to be the largest regional market, accounting for 53.4% of the global demand in 2017. It is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period due to larger demand from the medical and others sector.

AGSCO Corporation, Carborundum Universal Ltd, Dow Chemical Co, Entegris Inc., ESD-SIC b.v., ESK-SIC GmbH, Gaddis Engineered Materials, Grindwell Norton Ltd, Saint-Gobain Ceramics Materials GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, CREE Inc., ROHM Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics N.V., United Silicon Carbide Inc., General Electric, GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc., Fuji Electric Co Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Bruckewell Technology Corporation, Tankeblue Semiconductor Co. Ltd., DOW Corning Corporation, Sanken Electric Co Ltd, Graphensic AB are key players included in the sulfuric acid market.

