Shipping Containers Market to Generate Profitable Opportunities for Manufacturers during the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Understanding various facets of the global shipping containers market, Persistence Market Research has come up with an analytical research publication titled “Shipping Containers Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025).” The comprehensive shipping containers market research report focuses on various trends, developments, opportunities, restraints, drivers and challenges impacting the growth of the global shipping containers market. These factors vary in magnitude in different regions for which a detailed analyses is covered in this research report. Along with this, a detailed competition assessment and forecasts for a period of eight years, from 2017-2025, are elaborated with respect to each segment and sub-segment of the global shipping containers market.

Global Shipping Containers Market: Underlying Forces

There are several facets in the market that have impacted the market’s growth. The research report gives a brief on these underlying forces that influence the growth of the market in a positive as well as negative manner. Factors such as increasing demand for highly efficient and superior capacity containers for shipping across the globe, increasing sales of specialized containers for shipping purposes owing to increased demand for these containers, steady growth of seaborne trade, growing containerization, increasing application of RCM (Remote Container Management) solutions, increasing preference for 40 feet high cube containers, substantial demand for reefer containers and favorable government regulations pertaining to emissions that is pushing the use of eco-friendly refrigerants in shipping containers are expected to present good growth opportunities in the coming years. However, factors such as overcapacity, low freight rates and fluctuations in raw material prices are expected to hinder the growth of the global market for shipping containers in the years to follow.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a Sample here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/6748

Global Shipping Containers Market: Segmental Screenshot

The global market for shipping containers is segmented on the basis of product type and region.

In the region category, Asia Pacific is estimated to reflect a high market share during the forecast period. The shipping containers market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest value CAGR throughout the period of assessment to reach a noteworthy market valuation higher than US$ 4 Bn by the end of the year of assessment (2025). Modernization of infrastructure and growth in the construction and infrastructure industry have led to the growth in trade, which in turn is anticipated to drive the demand for shipping containers in the APAC market. Asia Pacific region is the largest and is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period. Following APAC, Europe is anticipated to showcase significant market share in the global market. Europe is the second largest region in shipping containers market and reflected a market share of about 33% in 2017 and is expected to touch a valuation of around US$ 3500 Mn by the end of the year of assessment (2025).Middle East and Africa and Latin America regions are expected to reflect high growth rate during the assessment period.

Request Report Methodology here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/6748

In the product type category, dry containers segment is the largest with a high market valuation. This segment is expected to dominate the global market with a high value of over US$ 7.5 Bn by the end of the year of assessment and is projected to grow at a stellar value CAGR during the period of forecast. Reefer containers segment is the second most attractive segment contributing to the growth of the overall market. The reefer segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the period of forecast. The growth of the parent market and both these segments is positively influenced by the increasing use of 20 feet containers and 40 feet high cube containers.

Global Shipping Containers Market: Forecast Analysis

According to the market research report on shipping containers, the global market is projected to grow at a value CAGR high than 8% during the forecast period and is estimated to reach value of over US$ 11 Bn by 2025 end from a value of around US$ 6 Bn in 2017.

Global Shipping Containers Market: Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

China International Marine Containers Co., Ltd.

Singamas Container Holdings Limited

CXIC Group Containers Company Limited

Maersk Container Industry

Sea Box, Inc.

W&K Container

YMC Container Solutions

TLS Offshore Containers International

OEG OFFSHORE LIMITED

CARU Containers B.V.

IWES LTD.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Check Pre-Book here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/6748

Our unmatched research methodologies set us apart from our competitors. Here’s why:

PMR’s set of research methodologies adhere to the latest industry standards and are based on sound surveys.

We are committed to preserving the objectivity of our research.

Our analysts customize the research methodology according to the market in question in order to take into account the unique dynamics that shape the industry.

Our proprietary research methodologies are designed to accurately predict the trajectory of a particular market based on past and present data.

PMR’s typical operational model comprises elements such as distribution model, forecast of market trends, contracting and expanding technology applications, pricing and transaction model, market segmentation, and vendor business and revenue model.

Persistence Market Research’s proactive approach identifies early innovation opportunities for clients in the global automotive sector. Our insights on next-generation automotive technologies such as connected cars, automotive emissions control, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), autonomous cars, electric and hybrid vehicles, and augmented reality dashboards ensure clients stay at the forefront of innovation.

Our competencies go beyond regular market research to deliver tailored solutions in an industry marked with increasing environment regulations, evolving consumer preferences, and a shifting landscape of emerging markets. We pride ourselves in helping our clients maximize their profits and minimize their risks. Actionable Insights & Transformational Strategies that Help you Make Informed Decisions.

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

There has been a growing trend toward consolidation in the automotive sector, with the output of motor vehicles resting mainly in the hands of a few large companies and smaller independent manufacturers gradually.

Read all Automotive Market Insights here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/category/automotive-and-transportation.asp

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.