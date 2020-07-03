(SDN) Software Defined Networking Market Trends 2025 – Controller Solution Segment Has Been Stimulating the Global Industry

Software defined networking market from SDN Controller Solution segment is expected to register a growth rate of over 40% over the forecast timeline. SDN controllers redirects packet-based network requirements, alter the traffic flow and update network operators about congested links. The growing generation of digital data has resulted in data congestion problems in several heterogenous network settings. The SDN controller reduces the intricacy of managing such networks by improving service delivery & cutting down operating expenses.

Widespread use of server virtualization technologies along with growing number of connected endpoint devices is driving the software defined networking market size. The global Software defined networking market is estimated to exceed USD 100 billion by 2025.

The telecommunication sector is probably embarking on a transformational shift in recent years. Software Defined Networking market is deemed to be a major stipendiary of this transition. Telecommunication networks, apparently, have migrated from traditional hardware and appliance centric deployment to cloud based model, with software playing a pivotal role in network functionality. The increasing popularity of SDN industry can be majorly attributed to this fundamental aspect.

Telecom providers, such as Verizon, Spirit and AT&T have invested heavily in next-generation networking solutions to augment their infrastructures capabilities. Due to the proliferation of several mobility solutions coupled with advancements in the connectivity infrastructure, North America led the Software defined networking market with a share of over 35% in 2018, a trend that is expected to continue over the coming years.

In a bid to reinforce its position in Software defined networking market, Orange Business Services signed a collaborative agreement with Cisco a while back. Apparently, in consequence of this deal, the former is planning to showcase the onboarding of Cisco’s SD-WAN virtual network function on Cisco ENCS (Enterprise Network Compute System). In fact, with the aforementioned platform under its belt, Orange Business Services’ customers would gain a fully functional visualized solution for their network services, as a part of Orange universal CPE offering.

