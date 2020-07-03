Real-time Bidding Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Share, Growth Rate, Forecast 2028

Global Real-time Bidding Market: Overview

The global real-time bidding market is likely to display phenomenal growth rate in the near future. As online display advertising becomes a key medium for marketers, real-time bidding is serving to be the best bet to reach the desired audience at the right time.

Real-time bidding commonly denoted as RTB, efficiently helps marketers to determine the right place for ads. Using the right RTB platform, advertisers are saved from the effort to figure out where to place ads on the gigantic World Wide Web.

The report is aimed to help readers discover current trends and assess future opportunities in the global real-time bidding market. It includes the most valuable data pertaining to growth opportunities and key challenges. Also, in-depth analysis on prevailing competitive scenario and how it is expected to change over the forecast period are discussed at length.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=5037

Global Real-time Bidding Market: Notable Developments and Competitive Scenario

In the online display advertising space, programmatic advertising has been a key focus of advertisers. At the recently held Brands of India 2019 ceremony, Vertoz Advertising Limited stood as the winner in advertising & media category. A medium size enterprise, Vertoz Advertising Limited has programmatic advertising at its core to help brands reach the right audience. This could be a turning point for demand of real-time bidding solutions.

In another benchmark development in programmatic adtech, LiveRamp announced the availability of its proprietary platform IdentityLink for Real-time bidding. Using IdentityLink, advertisers could leverage the free perpetual access to the scaled up, people-based identifier of the marketing technology company.

In the promising online display advertising space, big players such as Google and Facebook have leveraged programmatic advertising such as RTB for maximizing revenue. Howbeit, on the other hand, some advertisers have faced downturn too. Since May 2017, advertising software leader Criteo SA lost close to 50% market value because of some significant hiccups.

Global Real-time Bidding Market: Key Trends

The rapid growth of touch points and channels to reach consumers for advertising is serving to be a boon for marketers. Whilst maintaining a degree of consistency, advertisers are leveraging these touch points to reach consumers at the right time for maximum conversions. This is often attained using programmatic advertising.

Real-time bidding involves programmatic instantaneous auction, wherein advertising space is bought and sold on a per-impression basis. Using this model, advertisers bid for an impression, and in the event the bid is won, the advertiser’s ad is instantly placed on the publisher’s site.

RTB offers tangible benefits. RTB platform enables advertisers to efficiently determine the site for placing ads. Real time bidding involves automated bidding contrary to manual bidding used previously. It saves tremendous time of advertisers spent on evaluating the potential of an online location or a potential website. Real time bidding saves advertisers from paying for ad displays that may be of no use.

Real-time bidding offers additional advantages for advertisers. The model allows advertisers to specify the type of setting required for their ads. Using the marketing specifications, a RTB platform finds the right place to display the ads. Hence, this serves to be much more effective over the model of constant evaluation of sites to run ads.

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=5037

Global Real-time Bidding Market: Regional Analysis

The global real-time bidding market could be studied across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Of them, North America is likely to hold the leading market share over the forecast period. Due to the vast use of smartphones to watch online content, advertisers are targeting consumers using online display advertising. This makes North America a key real-time bidding market.

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Contact:

TMR Research,

3739 Balboa St # 1097,

San Francisco, CA 94121

United States

Tel: +1-415-520-1050