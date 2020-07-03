Rail Control Management System Market Report 2020 by P&S Intelligence

Train control management system market is projected to reach $4.9 billion by 2023, according to P&S Intelligence.

The market is predominantly driven by rapid urbanization, increasing demand for safety and security in railway systems, infrastructural growth, and advancements in the rail technology.

Insights into market segments

On the basis of component, the train control management system market has been categorized into vehicle control unit, mobile communication gateway, human–machine interface (HMI), and others. In terms of value, the category of vehicle control units held the largest market share in 2017 and is poised to continue dominating the market in the coming years as well.

Globally, Europe led the train control management system market during the historical period, accounting for over 45% revenue in 2017. The region is expected to continue leading the market in the coming years as well.

However, during the forecast period, the market is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Rest of the World (RoW) region, primarily due to the increasing urban population in the developing countries of the region, which, in turn, is generating the demand for rapid public transit systems.

With the world being rapidly transformed by technological advancements, conventional mass transit systems, particularly railways, are also being affected. Conventional railways are phasing out gradually, especially in developed countries, and are being replaced by high-speed trains and metros.

Some of the major players operating in the train control management system market are Alstom S.A., Bombardier Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Siemens AG, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles S.A., China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited, and Knorr-Bremse AG.