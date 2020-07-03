Proximity Sensors Market 2020: Analysis Of Sales, Overview, Segmentation And Growth Rate To 2027

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Proximity Sensors market.

Global Proximity Sensors Market: Overview

Proximity sensors are used to detect nearby objects without making direct or physical contact with them. It emits electromagnetic field in order to detect presence of an object. Proximity sensor convert occurrence of movement or object to electrical signal. Different types of proximity sensor are use according to end use applications i.e. inductive proximity sensors are used to sense metallic objects, whereas capacitive senses are used for detecting organic or plastic material, etc. there are various type of proximity sensor are available such as capacitive, inductive, radar, hall effect, infrared, photocell, Doppler effect, and hall effect and can be differentiated on the basis of their working principle.

Global Proximity Sensors Market: Dynamics

Increasing use of proximity sensors in automation industry is a major factor driving growth of the global proximity sensors market. Additionally, increasing adoption of proximity sensor in consumer electric devices such tablets, smartphones, etc. is another factor supporting growth of the global market. Proximity sensor can work in harsh environmental conditions. They also have high switching rate and accuracy. These unique properties also expected to boost demand for proximity sensors and expected to drive growth of the target market in various industrial sector such aviation and defense, food and beverages, etc. Furthermore, increasing R&D activities for technologically advanced products is also expected to bolster growth of the target market over the forecast period.

However, fluctuating raw material prices is a factor that may hamper growth of the global proximity sensors market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, increasing use of proximity sensors in rapidly growing automotive sector can create high revenue opportunities for key players in the target market.

Global Proximity Sensors Market: Segment Analysis

As per technology, the inductive segment accounts for significant share in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance in the near future. Among the applications, the building automation segment is expected to account for high growth rate in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Growing automation in industrial sector is a factor supporting growth of the target segment in the global market.

Global Proximity Sensors Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, North America proximity sensor market accounts for major share in the global market in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Growing automotive and consumer electronics manufacturing industries especially in developing countries such as China and India is a key factor driving growth of the target market in the region. In addition, increasing number of sensor manufacturing companies is another factor fueling growth of the proximity sensor market in the Asia Pacific. Market in Europe is anticipated to witness lucrative growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, followed by Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Proximity Sensors Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Technology:

Capacitive

Inductive

Photoelectric

Ultrasonic

Magnetic

Segmentation by Product Type:

Adjustable Distance

Fixed Distance

Segmentation by Application:

Defense and Aerospace

Industrial Manufacturing

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Building Automation

Food and Beverage

