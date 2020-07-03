Process Orchestration Market Outlook By Recent Trends, Application, Business Function And Forecast To 2025

The global process orchestration market size is expected to gain massive momentum in the years to come owing to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies like AI and machine learning, along with rising demand for enhancing business agility. Companies nowadays are massively adopting process orchestration tools for improving efficiency of the businesses by increasing the speed of task completion and lowering expenses.

Enumerating the application landscape of the process orchestration market, the retail & consumer goods sector is anticipated to emerge as a pivotal avenue for this industry. With increasing market competition and rapidly evolving consumer needs, it has become vital for the retail sector to improve its service offerings. Process orchestration solutions will enable such businesses to transform their operations and enhance customer reach, and will also help in automating manual processes, minimizing operating costs, improving customer shopping experience and identifying new revenue streams in the highly competitive sector

Rising demand for these solutions will help to fulfill orders quickly, enhancing the customer shopping experience, managing shipping costs effectively, and recognizing new revenue-generating streams. Such advancements and steps taken to improve retail sector complexities are likely to propel process orchestration market forecast.

The implementation of intelligent AI-powered tools in this segment makes data more actionable and accessible and offers data-driven analytics to gain more insights and attract new generation finance analysts. Process orchestration market outlook is poised to witness considerably impact due to the growing adoption these practices for managing and facilitating the end-to-end financial process by automating financial workflows and simplifying financial reporting tasks.

Speaking of the regional terrain, it comes as no surprise that the Asia Pacific region is primed to evolve as a highly competitive ground in the years to come. The key factors contributing to market demand across the continent include rapid globalization, increasing demand for industrial automation and strategic government initiatives targeted towards the manufacturing sector. The growing awareness regarding process orchestration benefits, such as the elimination of process redundancy and enhanced business planning, will act as a driving factor for APAC process orchestration industry. Powered by the increasing use of IT infrastructure and resources to gain cost optimization, APAC process orchestration market share will register the fastest growth rate of 18% over 2019-2025.

Glimpse of Table of Content (ToC):

Chapter 6. Process Orchestration Market, By Business Function

6.1. Key trends, by business function

6.2. Supply Chain Management (SCM) and order fulfillment

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

6.3. Finance and accounting

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

6.4. Customer service and support

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

6.5. Human Resource Management (HRM)

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

Chapter 7. Process Orchestration Market, By Deployment Model

7.1. Key trends, by deployment model

7.2. On-premise

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

7.3. Cloud

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

Chapter 8. Process Orchestration Market, By Organization Size

8.1. Key trends, by organization size

8.2. Large enterprises

8.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

8.3. SMEs

8.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

Chapter 9. Process Orchestration Industry, By Application

9.1. Key trends, by application

9.2. BFSI

9.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014-2025

9.3. Consumer goods and retail

9.4. Energy and utilities

9.5. IT & telecom

9.6. Healthcare

9.7. Manufacturing

9.8. Media & entertainment

9.9. Transportation

