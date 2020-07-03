Private Cloud Services Market 2020: Explore Growth Factors, Competitive Analysis of Key Industry Players

The global private cloud services market was valued at $3,703 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $14,111 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2017 to 2023. The increase in cloud adoption across several industry verticals including BFSI, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and government & education and the surge in ICT expenditure are anticipated to augment the market penetration. The prominent markets, such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, provide growth opportunities to the global market. Moreover, growth in the adoption of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) among SMEs is anticipated to fuel the private cloud services market growth in the near future.

The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment have witnessed high demand in the global private cloud services market in 2016 due to data security over expanding the customer base and internet users. In addition, reduced investment for new hardware and pay-as-you-go deployment model in private cloud are expected to fuel the market growth in the near future. Moreover, the government & education and healthcare segments have witnessed increased adoption of cloud across various regions, owing to enhanced security and improved reliability & scalability of private cloud services.

North America was the largest private cloud services market in the world in 2016, owing to the growth in demand for low-cost cloud infrastructure development and software services. Developing countries, including China, Australia, Japan, and Brazil, offer lucrative scope for market development. For instance, in May 2016, EMC Corporation planned to launch Virtustream, one of its subsidiaries for cloud service in Australia. This strategic move is expected to expand the company’s presence in Asia-Pacific. In addition, industry participants have focused on improving their private cloud services to ensure the competence and effectiveness of the private cloud model across other emerging markets such as Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2016, accounting for around 36.9% share of the overall private cloud services market. In addition, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period, driven by growth in penetration of workforce mobility and cloud adoption by small- and mid-sized companies.

The key players profiled in the study are,

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Dell Inc.

• HP Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Rackspace Hosting Inc.

• Red Hat Inc.

• Salesforce.com Inc.

• VMware Inc.

All these players are involved in competitive strategies, such as geographical expansion, mergers & acquisitions, product portfolio expansion, and partnership to augment the private cloud services market growth.

