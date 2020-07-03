Post COVID-19 Impact on Mini LED Market

With the emergence of the COVID-19 crisis, the world is fighting a health pandemic as well as an economic emergency, almost impacting trillions of dollars of revenues.

Research Dive’ group of skilled analysts provide a solution to help the companies to survive and sustain in this economic crisis. We support companies to make informed decisions based on our findings resulting from the comprehensive study by our qualified team of experts.

Our study helps to acquire the following:

Long-term and short-term impact of Covid-19 on the market

Cascading impact of Covid-19 on Mini LED Market, due to the impact on its extended ecosystem

Market, due to the impact on its extended ecosystem Understanding the market behaviour Pre- and Post-COVID-19 pandemic

Strategy suggestions to overcome the negative impact or turn the positive impact into an opportunity

We’ll help you fight this crisis through our business intelligence solutions.

Connect with Our Analyst to Contextualize Our Insights for Your Business: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/178

Pre COVID-19 Analysis on Mini LED Market

According to a study conducted by Research Dive, the global mini light emitting diode (LED) market forecast is expected to reach $3,342.6 million by the end of 2026, registering 85.6% CAGR over the forecast period.

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for Mini LED Market:

Bargaining power of suppliers: The key players present in this market are limited and the demand for the mini LED is growing at a rapid pace; thus the supplier’s power is high .

The key players present in this market are limited and the demand for the mini LED is growing at a rapid pace; thus the supplier’s power is . Bargaining power of consumers: The number of consumers is very high,due to which the bargaining power of consumers will also be high .

The number of consumers is very high,due to which the bargaining power of consumers will also be . Threat of new entrants: The threat for new entrants is low as the manufacturing price of mini LED is low .

The threat for new entrants is low as the manufacturing price of mini LED is . Threat of substitutes: There are many alternatives for Mini LED, and thus the threat of substitutes High .

There are many alternatives for Mini LED, and thus the threat of substitutes . Competitive rivalry in the industry:This market includes many market participants. These key players are following similar strategies for the improvement of technologies. The competitive rivalry in the industry is high.

The lower failure rate compared to traditional LEDs and the higher yield-rates compared to OLED’s is anticipated to drive the global mini LED market during the forecast period. However, the longer lifespan of the mini LED is another key factor that is expected to boost the global demand for mini LEDs over the forecasted timeframe.

Longer life span of mini-LED compared to that of OLED is considered to drive the mini LED market growth @ https://www.researchdive.com/purchase-enquiry/178

Mini LED Market Segmentation by Application

Consumer Electronics

Mobile Phones

Laptop/Notebook

Television

Automotive

Others

The key factors hampering the growth of the mini LED market are the high cost associated with the Mini LEDs and the number of IC’s required to operate the mini LED’s are more in comparison to OLED and QLED; these factors are expected to restrain the market growth in the near future.

To Reveal the Market Overview, Opportunity, Expansion and Growth of Mini LED Market. Click here to know more in details @ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/178

The growing demand of mini LEDs for applications such as in PC monitors, televisions and automotive industry is expected to create better growth opportunities in the near furture. The growing demand is majorly due to the various properties exhibited by mini LEDs such as better contrast ratios and less power consumption.

Key Players

AU Optronics Corp. (TPE: 2409)

EPISTAR Corporation (TPE: 2448)

Foshan Nation Star Optoelectronics Co. Ltd. (SHE: 002449)

Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd. (TPE: 2393)

Harvatek Corporation (TPE: 6168)

Japan Display, Inc. (TYO: 6740)

Innolux Corporation (TPE: 3481)

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd.

Unity Opto Technology Co., Ltd.

On the basis of application, the global mini LED marketis categorized into television,consumer electronics, automotive, mobile phone, laptop/notebook, and others. Among these, the mini LED market for television application is expected to boost the global market reach to $585.0 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 86.3.This growth is majorly due to the various factors exhibited by the mini LED’s such as the enhanced display and better life span compared to other LEDs that are being used currently.

Get Access to Full Report (TOC, Figures, Chart, etc.) @ https://www.researchdive.com/178/mini-led-market

The global mini LED market has been classified regionally into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America regionheld the largest market valueof $6.6 million in 2018,and is anticipated to reach $902.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 84.8% during the forecast period.The Asia-Pacific mini LED market is expected to experiencea swift growth during the forecast period growing at a CAGR of 86.1%.

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

+1 (917) 444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/