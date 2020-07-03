Port Equipment Market Growth Analysis & forecast Report | 2020-2025

Intensifying port traffic volume and rapid expansion in the global fleet capacity will offer impetus to port equipment market outlook. The capacity of key ports, such as China and Shanghai, is reportedly increasing rapidly. For example, as per the UNCTAD, total volumes managed by the top 20 ports has augmented by about 5% in comparison with figures recoded in 2016. The escalating fleet capacity coupled with increasing volume are anticipated to fuel port equipment industry.

Expanding world trade and the rising need to reduce carbon dioxide emissions will foster port equipment market size over the forecast period. There has been an increasing demand for stronger and better port handling equipment, such as hybrid cranes with lower emissions, owing to a surge in the volume of goods being transported.

Increasing usage of automated equipment which can allow operators for convenient and easier handling of cargo is likely to further augment port equipment industry outlook. A number of port operators throughout the globe have been adopting unmanned port equipment. Such factors are estimated to improve efficiency and propel port equipment market trends. For example, in May 2017, automated container terminal in Qingdao Port has reportedly started its operations.

Strict government regulation mandates to lower the carbon emission from port equipment pressuring equipment producer to advance the substitute fuel consumption equipment. The ports have been implementing numerous other fuel equipment to reduce the port logistic carbo footprint and thus sustaining port equipment market size. For example, Port of Valencia has taken an initiative called H2Port project to adopt the hydrogen fuel cell powered equipment. The project has been funded with investment of $4.5 million. The regulations and initiatives like this are projected to proliferate port equipment industry outlook.

Container handling segment in port equipment market will grow significantly in the forthcoming years owing to multipurpose utility of containers that can carry all sorts of goods as they are moved from one port to another. Imported grains like corn, wheat and rice are being shifted to containerized cargo due to convenience and cost efficiency. Container shipping can be cheaper owing to two-way functioning system and has made several of Asia’s food importers shift to containerization. Containers can be more adaptable, and elastic compared to the bulk facilities.

There has been a surge in the adoption of automated equipment that could reduce operating expenses by 25-55% and could raise productivity by 10-35%, steadily transforming port equipment industry outlook. Trelleborg and Cavotec are going to install automated mooring systems at Old City Harbor in Estonia, which would be used starting 2020. The technological advancement will majorly contribute to the growth of maritime sector in the region and improve mooring processes of ships, while reducing needed labor-hours and reinforcing environmental sustainability.

