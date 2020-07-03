Polyolefin Market Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2025

With the North America polyolefin market report, it becomes easy to gather polyolefin industry information more quickly. It helps to outline target audiences for the clients before launching any advertising campaign. By utilizing few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating this market research report is started with the expert advice. Analysis on vendors, geographical regions, types, and applications has been carried out very carefully in the report. This North America polyolefin market report has been structured by a team of multilingual researchers who are expert at different languages with which they efficiently execute market research internationally.
The major factors driving the growth of this market are Shift in End-user Preference towards Flexible Packaging, Growing demand from Construction Sector, Changing Raw Material Supply Scenario. The Polyolefin market in the North Americain North America region is leading in U.S.
North America Polyolefin Market is expected to reach USD 559.49 million by 2025 from USD 175.63 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 15.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Key Points: North America Polyolefin Market
Exxon Mobil Corporationis going to dominate the North America polyolefin market following with DOWDUPONT, LyondellBasell Industries, TOTAL and INEOS
- Polyethylene market is expected to dominate the NA polyolefin market.
Market Segmentation: North America Polyolefin Market
- The North America Polyolefin market is segmented on the basis of type, end user and geography. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.
- The North America polyolefin market is segmented based on type into two notable segments; polyethylene, polypropylen, polyphelene The polyolefins market is dominated by Polypropylene with 54.9% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% in the forecast period.
- The NA polyolefin market is segmented based on end User into six notable segments; Packaging, Consumer Goods, Building & Construction, Automotive, Medical & Pharmaceuticals and Others. In 2018, the Packaging polyolefin segment is expected to dominate the market with 45.1% market share.
