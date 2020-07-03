Polyolefin Market – New Business Developments, Innovations, Top Companies and (COVID-19) Impact Analysis 2025

To win the competition in the global market place, going for this Asia-Pacific polyolefin Market research report is necessary. In this market report, complicated market insights are converted into simpler version with the help of established tools and techniques to provide it to the end users. Insights covered here enable the buyer of the report to achieve a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the business strategies accordingly to thrive in the market. This Asia-Pacific polyolefin Market report covers explanation about the detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. Being a third-party report, this report is more unbiased and hence provides a better picture of what is really happening in the market.
Polyolefin market has shown a significant adoption rate and preferences from the Asia- Pacific region. Growing demand for plastic products and increasing prevalence for PO products is expected to accelerate the market growth.
SK Global Chemical announced that they are going to acquire polyolefin business of Arkema in October 2019. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen them in the high-value added packaging materials market. With this, the company will be able to enhance their sales and enhance their reach worldwide.
The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as Growing demand from Construction Sector Changing Raw Material Supply Scenario Significant Growth in Solar Power Industry. Asia-Pacific Polyolefin Market is expected to reach 147,171.32 thousand tonnes by 2025 from USD 97,902.90 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Key Drivers: Asia-Pacific Polyolefin MarketAsia-Pacific Polyolefin market is growing with increased need for heat dissipation in industries such as in Packaging, Consumer Goods, Building & Construction, Automotive, Medical & Pharmaceuticals increased demand of thermally conductive plastics due to the products longevity, reduced manufacturing cost, reduce component weights, increased demand of advanced and smart electronics.
Market Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Polyolefin Market
- The Asia-Pacific polyolefin market is segmented on the basis of resin type, industry and geography. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.
- The Asia-Pacific thermally conductive plastics market is segmented based on resin type into five notable segments; polyamide, polycarbonate, polyphelene sulphide, polybutylene terephalate, polyetherimide and others The thermally conductive plastics market is dominated by Polyamide with 45.2% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% in the forecast period.
- The Asia-Pacific thermally conductive plastics market is segmented based on industry into six notable segments; Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and Others. In 2018, the Electrical & Electronics conductive plastics segment is expected to dominate the market with 40.5% market share.
Key Points: Asia-Pacific Polyolefin Market
China Petrochemical Corporation (SINOPEC) is going to dominate the Asia-Pacific Polyolefin market following with Petrochina Company Limited, SABIC, LyondellBasell Industries, and Exxon Mobil Corporation.
- Polyethylene is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific polyolefin market.
- The polyolefin market in the Asia-Pacific region is leading in Japan, China, India and South Korea. China accounts for the highest market share in this region.
