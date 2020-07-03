Polyethylene Pipes Market Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Outlook 2018-2025

For success of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality Asia-Pacific polyethylene pipes market research report is a definitive solution. The report considers significant product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the polyethylene pipes industry by the key players. This global market report is an important document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. By employing objective analysis, covered in this Asia-Pacific polyethylene pipes market analysis report, to make decisions, it becomes easy to develop better business strategies, improve professional reputation in the field and help build trust of other individuals.

Asia Pacific Polyethylene Pipes Market are expected to reach 242.65 Thousand Tons by 2025 from 164.97 Thousand Tons in 2017 at a CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the polyethylene pipes are ongoing construction and rehabilitation of old or obsolete municipal pipe systems and easy installation, flexible, resistant and low cost and over traditional materials. On the other hand, strict laws imposed on usage of polyethylene pipes may hinder the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation: Asia Pacific Polyethylene Pipes Market

The Asia Pacific polyethylene pipes market is segmented based on type into four notable segments; high density polyethylene (HDPE), low density polyethylene (LDPE), linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE), and cross link polyethylene (PEX/XLPE). The Polyethylene pipes market is dominated by HDPE with 62.3% market share in 2017, growing at the highest CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific polyethylene pipes market is segmented based on application into five notable segments; underwater and municipal, gas extraction, construction, industrial, agriculture and others.

Key Drivers: Asia Pacific Polyethylene Pipes Market

Increase in industrial production as well as rapid urbanization will drive the market in future.

Key Points: Asia Pacific Polyethylene Pipes Market

SABIC is going to dominate the polyethylene pipes market following with DOWDUPONT, Exxon Mobil Corporation and LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. along with others such as ISCO Industries, TPL Plastech Limited, Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., Dura-Line Corporation, Falcon Pipes Pvt. Ltd., Akzo Nobel N.V., Borealis AG, P.E.S. Co., COMAP group, SILON s.r.o., ARKEMA S.A among others.

Underwater and Municipal market is growing with the highest CAGR

