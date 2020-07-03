Polybutadiene Market Future Scope, Strategy and Outlook Till 2027: Eni S.p.A, JSR Corporation, Kumho Petrochemical

The Insight Partners provides you global research analysis on “Polybutadiene Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Polybutadiene Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Polybutadiene is an elastomeric synthetic rubber which is formed by the polymerization of 1, 3- butadiene monomer. It is mainly used in the manufacturing of tire due to high resistance to wear properties. Also, it is used as an additive to improve the performance properties of plastics such as toughness or impact resistance. The polybutadiene rubber is characterized by its low vinyl content, excellent elastic properties, and resistance to low temperatures. In addition, it has low heat buildup along with good abrasion and tear resistance making it suitable for tire applications. Polybutadiene is usually blended with natural rubber and styrene butadiene rubber to achieve desired tire performance.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Polybutadiene Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The polybutadiene market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high demands of tires from the automotive industry owing to rapid industrialization in the developing countries. Furthermore, growth in the synthetic rubber industries is expected to increase the polybutadiene production, thereby, boosting the growth of the polybutadiene market. However, stringent environment regulations and health concerns associated with the exposure of polybutadiene are some factors restricting the growth of the polybutadiene market. On the other hand, demand from the developing countries and growing adoption of eco-friendly tires is expected to offer symbolic opportunities for the polybutadiene market and the key players during the forecast period.

The report analyzes factors affecting polybutadiene market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the polybutadiene market in these regions.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global polybutadiene market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The polybutadiene market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020-2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Polybutadiene market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Polybutadiene market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Polybutadiene market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Polybutadiene market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

