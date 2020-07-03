Plastic Pigment Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2020-2027: BASF SE, Cabot Corporation, Clariant Ltd., DIC Corporation

The Insight Partners provides you global research analysis on “Plastic Pigment Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Plastic Pigment Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Plastic Pigment Market.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Plastic Pigment Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the fabric care market.

Major vendors covered in this report:

BASF SE

Cabot Corporation

Clariant Ltd.

DIC Corporation

Ferro Corporation

Heubach GmbH

LANXESS AG

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

The Chemours Company

Tronox Holdings plc

The plastic pigments are insoluble particles that are used to color plastic. Pigments are mostly suited to color polyolefin and are preferred over dyes. Pigments used for plastics may be organic or inorganic depending upon the performance and application requirement. Organic pigments are hard to disperse and tend to form agglomerates. On the other hand, the inorganic pigments such as metal oxides and sulfide get dispersed in the resin fairly easily compared to organic pigments. Titanium dioxide is the most widely used inorganic pigment for coloring plastics. Organic pigments are mostly used for brilliant shades and high tinting applications whereas inorganic pigments are useful in areas where high opacity is required.

The global plastic pigment market is segmented on the basis of type and end-use industry. Based on type, the market is segmented as inorganic pigments and organic pigments. The inorganic pigments are further sub-segmented as titanium dioxide, iron oxide pigments, carbon black, chromium oxide, and cadmium pigments. On the other hand, the organic pigments are further classified as phthalocyanine pigments, high-performance pigments, and others. On the basis of the end-use industry, the market is segmented as packaging, building & construction, consumer goods, automotive, and others.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020-2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Plastic Pigment market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Plastic Pigment market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Plastic Pigment market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Plastic Pigment market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

