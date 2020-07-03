Pipeline Safety Market Is Expected To Garner USD 5.85 Billion by the End of 2025 By Registering A CAGR of 9.65%

The Global Pipeline Safety Market was valued at USD 5.85 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 13.40 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.65% from 2017 to 2025.

View Source Of Related Reports:

Pipeline Safety Market

Public Safety and Security Market

Ransomware Protection Market

Endpoint Detection And Response Market

Information Security Consulting Market

IoT IAM Market

DDoS Protection Market

Deception Technology Market

Smart Grid Security Market

Pipelines are recognized as a safe and reliable means of transporting hazardous products over significant distances. Pipeline safety is defined as a range of general duties which are applicable to all pipelines, and additional duties for major accident hazard pipelines which transport products defined as dangerous fluids. Benefits of pipeline safety includes – reduced administration costs, reduced insurance and liability costs, reduced costs from injuries and illness, and improved level of compliance.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059604

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising security regulations and standards

1.2 Increasing demand of oil and gas in developing economies

1.3 Increasing sustainable use of resources

1.4 Up gradation of refineries, drilling sites and exploration of new sites

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Budget constraints

2.2 Issues with multi-site facilities for implementing comprehensive security solutions

2.3 Increasing population and political instability

Market Segmentation:

The Global Pipeline Safety Market is segmented on the Service, Solution, vertical, and region.

1. By Service:

1.1 Repair and maintenance

1.2 Professional services

1.3 Risk management

1.4 Pipeline integrity management

1.5 Consulting services

2. By Solution:

2.1 Video surveillance

2.2 Perimeter intrusion detection

2.3 Industrial control system security

2.4 SCADA for pipelines

2.5 Pipeline monitoring system

2.6 Leakage detection

2.7 Integrated fiber optics monitoring

2.8 Secure communication

2.9 Satellite monitoring, External threat

2.10 Pig tracking

3. By Vertical:

3.1 Natural gas

3.2 Crude oil

3.3 Refined products

3.4 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. General Electric

2. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

3. ABB Group

4. BAE Systems

5. Honeywell International Inc.

6. Thales Group

7. Schneider Electric Se

8. Senstar, Inc.

9. Siemens AG

10. Radiobarrier

11. Future Fiber Technologies

12. Syrinix

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059604

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Pipeline Safety Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609