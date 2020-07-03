Personal Identity Management Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast till 2025

The Global Personal Identity Management Market was valued at USD 7.54 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 20.66 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.85% from 2017 to 2025.

Identity management in an enterprise is a combination of processes and technologies to manage and secure access to the information and resources of an organization. This model is usually applied to situations where a person has to identify who he/she claims to be by means of a verified identity. Personal identity management provide the client with several benefits including – privacy enhancements, trusted device, secure authentication, user-friendliness and usability, trusted communication, trusted code execution, secure digital signature and trusted viewing mechanism.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increased use of mobile devices

1.2 Rising data breaches and unauthorized access to sensitive data

1.3 Increasing demand for protection from DDoS attacks

1.4 Increasing need of identity management solutions

1.5 Rising adoption of cloud and identity-as-a-service

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of efficient security solutions

2.2 Costly implementation

2.3 Increasing cyber attacks on mobile data

Market Segmentation:

The Global Personal Identity Management Market is segmented on the deployment model, service, application, vertical, and region.

1. By Deployment Model:

1.1 Cloud-based

1.2 On-premise

2. By Service:

2.1 Managed Services

2.2 Professional Services

2.2.1 Support and maintenance service

2.2.2 Consulting services

2.2.3 Training and education services

3. By Application:

3.1 Content management

3.2 Access control

4. By Vertical:

4.1 Retail

4.2 Healthcare

4.3 Government

4.4 IT and Telecom

4.5 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

4.6 Energy and Utilities

4.7 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. VMware, Inc.

2. IBM Corporation

3. CA Technologies

4. Hitachi Id Systems, Inc.

5. Sailpoint Technologies, Inc.

6. Microsoft Corporation

7. Dell Software

8. Oracle Corporation

9. Netiq.

10. Okta, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Personal Identity Management Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

