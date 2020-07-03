Passenger Vehicles Market Size, Trends, Company Profiles, Growth Rate, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2026

To produce this world-class Passenger Vehicles Market report, the combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology have been used. The company profiles of all the top market players and brands with moves like product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions which in turn is affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values are disclosed in this Passenger Vehicles Market report. This market research study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. The market analysis examines various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest growth amid the approximate forecast frame.

Global Passenger Vehicles Market By Vehicle Type (Sedans & Hatchbacks, SUVs & Crossovers, MPVs & Vans), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Passenger Vehicles Market

Global Passenger Vehicles Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1427.66 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 1804.31 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.97% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the shifting landscape of vehicles being manufactured in the Asia-Pacific region because of cheap labour and lower end-product cost.

Market Definition: Global Passenger Vehicles Market

Passenger vehicles are automotive that are used as a mode of transportation by the passengers to travel from one specific place to another. Various authorities define passenger vehicles as having four wheels and having not more than eight seats excluding the seat of the driver to carry the passengers.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for automotive amid rise in the levels of disposable income is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market

Innovations and advancements in the market resulting in development of autonomous vehicles have increased the demand for passenger vehicles

Market Restraints:

Increasing and fluctuating prices of raw materials, which has resulted in increasing overall cost of the vehicles; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Stringent regulations present in the market regarding the pollution levels of vehicles and standardization for the emissions from the vehicle are expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Passenger Vehicles Market

By Vehicle Type

Sedans & Hatchbacks

Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) & Crossovers

Multi-Purpose Vehicles (MUVs) & Vans

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Tata Motors announced that during the following five years they plan to launch 10-12 new passenger vehicles. The vehicles will be developed under the two new platforms developed by the company – Alpha and Omega. They also announced that they plan to launch a new SUV vehicle termed as “Harrier” which will be launched in the first quarter of January

In January 2017, Groupe Renault announced their intentions to launch at least one new vehicle every year in the Indian market till 2021. This strategy is based on their intentions to increase the market share for domestic passenger vehicles

Competitive Analysis:

Global passenger vehicles market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of passenger vehicles market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the passenger vehicles market are Ford Motor Company; Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; Hyundai Motor Company; Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.; Fiat Chrysler Automobiles; Volkswagen AG; Nissan; suzuki motor corporation; Zhejiang Geely Holding Group; Tata Motors; Groupe Renault; TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION; Groupe PSA; BMW AG; MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION; General Motors; Mazda Motor Corporation; Daimler AG; SAIC Motor Corporation Limited; Changan Automobile Co., Ltd.; Dongfeng Motor Group Co.,Ltd, and Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd.

