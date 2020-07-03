Organic Soap Market Outlook 2020 | Business development | Research Report 2027

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Organic Soap market.

Organic Soap: Product Overview

Organic soap is a soap that is made using natural and organic ingredients including plant-derived oils, essential oils, and glycerin, bee wax, honey, amla, aloe vera, among other ingredients. Organic soaps have certain healing properties that help to improve skin conditions such as acne and eczema, among other severe skin conditions. These soap bars have various properties such as they contain antioxidants, no chemicals or pesticides, natural antibacterial qualities, generally cruelty-free and environment-friendly, etc. Conventional soaps, on the other hand, are known to contain hazardous ingredients, questionable chemicals, and lathering agents that are harmful in the long run and may result in rashes and dry and flaky skin. In addition, the worst part is that the residues get drained in water system and release chemicals and toxins into the waterways, putting aquatic species in danger. For instance, according to a report published in the UK, chemicals, and substances from soap bars that are let into the ocean include parabens and phthalates. These strong chemicals are anticipated to lead to diseases that can affect both humans and animals, especially aquatic animals.

Dynamics: Global Organic Soap Market

Growing demand and adoption rate of natural and organic skincare products among consumers is a key factor projected to drive growth of the global organic soap market in the years to come. In addition, rising consumer awareness regarding benefits of organic soaps over conventional soaps, and increasing number of celebrities that are endorsing organic soaps, and inclining per capita income are factors projected to drive global organic soap market growth in the upcoming years. Moreover, shifting preference towards eco-friendly lifestyles, rapid urbanization, and increasing adoption of expensive premium organic soaps owing to their benefits across the globe are projected to propel the market growth during the next few years. Easy availability of variety of organic soaps with different ingredients and high utilization of shopping websites and apps are other key factors that are anticipated to drive market growth significantly.

High cost of organic products owing to expensive ingredients used to make organic soaps and high cost of the ingredient-extraction process are some major factors that could hamper global market growth.

However, development of innovative products, introduction of new range of organic products and increasing focus on manufacturing customized products based on individual skin types and selling the customized products through online retailing are factors projected to create significant opportunities for existing manufacturers and new entrants in the global market.

Segment Analysis: Organic Soap Market

By Product Type Analysis:

Among the organic soap product type segments, the bar soap segment is projected to grow at a notable CAGR in the global market in the 10-year forecast period. The liquid soap segment is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR in the next 10 years.

By Distribution Channel Analysis:

Among the distribution channel segments, the supermarket/ hypermarket segment recorded major revenue share in the global market in 2018 and is anticipated to continue to dominate for the next few years. The online retail segment is projected to witness significant growth rate in the coming years. Growing preference for online shopping among individuals in developing countries is anticipated to support the growth of the segment over the long run.

Global Organic Soap Market: Region Analysis

North America organic soap is projected to account for major revenue share and is projected to continue its dominance in the next few years. Increasing demand for organic soap products in the US and Canada owing to the high spending power of individuals is projected to support growth of the North America organic soap market in the next few years. In addition, the presence of major organic manufacturers increasing merger and acquisition activities in the region is projected to drive growth of the North America market.

The Europe market is projected to follow the North America market in terms of revenue share in the global market during the forecast period. Rising preference for chemical-free products is a factor drive growth of global organic soap market in Europe market.

Asia Pacific (APAC) organic soap market is anticipated to grow at a moderate CAGR over the next 10-year period. Growing awareness regarding benefits of organic products by health-conscious customers, combined with rising income levels is projected to drive growth of APAC organic soap market. Additionally, rising standards of living in countries in APAC is estimated to propel Asia Pacific market growth.

The market in Latin America is projected to grow at a slow but steady CAGR owing to increasing number of manufacturers aiming to build manufacturing plants in the Latin America market due to availability of low-cost labor and benefit of overall reduction in production cost.

Global Organic Soap Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

Bar Soap

Liquid Soap

Paper Soap

Segmentation by distribution channel:

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Retailers

Others

