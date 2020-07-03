Online Travel Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2027 | Airbnb Inc., EXPEDIA GROUP, FAREPORTAL

Online Travel Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Offerings (Travel, Accommodation, Tours and Package); Booking Mode (Direct, Travel Agencies); Platform (Desktop Applications, Mobile Applications) and Geography
Online travel providers aim to ease travel planning and bookings for travelers.
Online travel market players are extensively offering travel services through mobile websites and apps, as it is one of the most preferred mediums of travel bookings, particularly among the young professionals.
Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://bit.ly/3i4sGFo
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Airbnb Inc., EXPEDIA GROUP, FAREPORTAL INC., Hostelworld Group, Makemytrip Limited, Priceline.Com LLC, Thomas Cook Group PLC, Tripadvisor Inc., Trivago GmbH, TUI Group
An increasing number of travelers, growing disposable incomes, and the increasing popularity of online travel apps are the major factors that are supporting the growth of the online travel market. However, an increasing number of cyber-attacks and growing privacy concerns are the major restraining factors for the online travel market. The players offering in the online travel market are focusing on offering heavy discounts on the travel packages to attract more customers which is creating pricing pressure on other companies in the market.
Get Discount of this report: https://bit.ly/2VpdJnI
Table of Content:
1.INTRODUCTION
2.KEY TAKEAWAYS
3.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
4.ONLINE TRAVEL MARKET L and SCAPE
5.ONLINE TRAVEL MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS
6.ONLINE TRAVEL MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS
7.ONLINE TRAVEL MARKET – REVENUE and FORECASTS TO 2027 – OFFERINGS
8.ONLINE TRAVEL MARKET – REVENUE and FORECASTS TO 2027 – BOOKING MODE
9.ONLINE TRAVEL MARKET – REVENUE and FORECASTS TO 2027 – PLATFORM
10.ONLINE TRAVEL MARKET REVENUE and FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
11.INDUSTRY L and SCAPE
12.ONLINE TRAVEL MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES
12.1.AIRBNB INC.
12.1.1.Key Facts
12.1.2.Business Description
12.1.3.Products and Services
12.1.4.Financial Overview
12.1.5.SWOT Analysis
12.1.6.Key Developments
12.2.EXPEDIA GROUP
12.2.1.Key Facts
12.2.2.Business Description
12.2.3.Products and Services
12.2.4.Financial Overview
12.2.5.SWOT Analysis
12.2.6.Key Developments
12.3.FAREPORTAL INC.
12.3.1.Key Facts
12.3.2.Business Description
12.3.3.Products and Services
12.3.4.Financial Overview
12.3.5.SWOT Analysis
12.3.6.Key Developments
12.4.HOSTELWORLD GROUP
Complete Report: https://bit.ly/2VlxhJk
Contact US:
Sameer Joshi
Call: US: +1-646-491-9876, Apac: +912067274191
Email: [email protected]
About Premium market insights:
Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.