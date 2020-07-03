Online Travel Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2027 | Airbnb Inc., EXPEDIA GROUP, FAREPORTAL

Online Travel Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Offerings (Travel, Accommodation, Tours and Package); Booking Mode (Direct, Travel Agencies); Platform (Desktop Applications, Mobile Applications) and Geography

Online travel providers aim to ease travel planning and bookings for travelers.

Online travel market players are extensively offering travel services through mobile websites and apps, as it is one of the most preferred mediums of travel bookings, particularly among the young professionals.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Airbnb Inc., EXPEDIA GROUP, FAREPORTAL INC., Hostelworld Group, Makemytrip Limited, Priceline.Com LLC, Thomas Cook Group PLC, Tripadvisor Inc., Trivago GmbH, TUI Group

An increasing number of travelers, growing disposable incomes, and the increasing popularity of online travel apps are the major factors that are supporting the growth of the online travel market. However, an increasing number of cyber-attacks and growing privacy concerns are the major restraining factors for the online travel market. The players offering in the online travel market are focusing on offering heavy discounts on the travel packages to attract more customers which is creating pricing pressure on other companies in the market.

