Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Insight, Present Scenario & Growth Prospect 2020-2026

Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market By Equipment (Dump Truck, Dozer, Excavator, Motor Grader, Lhd, Loader, Lawn Mower, Sprayer, Tractor), Battery Type (Lithium- ion, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lead- Acid, Others), Battery Capacity (<50 Kwh, 50–200 Kwh, 200–500 Kwh, >500 Kwh), Propulsion Type (Battery Electric, Hybrid Electric), Power Output (<50 Hp, 50–150 Hp, 150–300 Hp, >300 Hp), Electric Trator Equipment (Lawn Mower, Sprayer, Tractor), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market

Global off-highway electric vehicle market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 24.98% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Technological advancement in industrial sector and growing demand for farm equipment are the factor for the market growth.

Market Definition: Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market

An electric vehicle is a vehicle which is powered entirely or partially by electricity. They use one or more electric motors for propulsion purposes. They usually store energy in the battery. Different batteries such as lithium- ion, lead acid, and nickel metal hybrid are used in these electric vehicles. Some of the common off highway EV equipment are dump truck, Lhd, loafer, lawn mower, sprayer, and other. Off-road hybrid electric vehicles are armed with a diesel engine and a restorative energy storage system to improve fuel efficiency.

Market Drivers:

They create less vibration and noise which will drive the market growth

Increasing awareness about the environmental benefits of EV will also accelerate the market growth

Low cost of upgrade is another factor boosting the growth of the market in the forecast period

The efficiency of off-highway electric vehicle also uplifts the demand of the market

Market Restraints:

High investment cost of EV will hamper the market growth

Unavailability of charging stations will also restrain the market

Less acceptance of electric vehicles among population is another factor restricting this market growth

Segmentation: Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market

By Equipment

Dump Truck

Dozer

Excavator

Motor Grader

Lhd

Loader

Lawn Mower

Sprayer

Tractor

By Battery Type

Lithium- ion

Nickel Metal Hydride

Lead- Acid

Others

By Battery Capacity

<50 Kwh

50–200 Kwh

200–500 Kwh

>500 Kwh

By Propulsion Type

Battery Electric

Hybrid Electric

By Power Output

<50 Hp

50–150 Hp

150–300 Hp

>300 Hp

By Electric Trator Equipment

Lawn Mower

Sprayer

Tractor

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Sandvik AB announced the acquisition of Artisan Vehicle Systems. With high-powered, extremely reliable and field-proven battery electric powertrains, Artisan’s underground mining loaders and trucks are designed. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their position in the market and will help them to offer better solution and services to their customer

In September 2017, AGCO Fendt announced the launch of their all-electric tractor Fendt e100 Vario which has the ability to perform different function with the need of recharging, The high-capacity lithium-ion battery of the compact tractor has a 50kW output that lasts up to five hours and can either be charged with 400V and up to 22kW via a standard outdoor CEE socket or a direct-voltage supercharging option. This new tractor is very cost effective and also reduce carbon emissions

Competitive Analysis:

Global off-highway electric vehicle market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of off-highway electric vehicle market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global off-highway electric vehicle market are Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd; Caterpillar; Komatsu America Corp; AB Volvo; Deere & Company; CNH Industrial; Sandvik AB; Liebherr Group; Epiroc Mining India Limited; Terex; DEUTZ AG; Atlas Copco UK Holdings Ltd; AGCO GmbH.; Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science&Technology Co., Ltd.; KUBOTA Corporation; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; among others.

