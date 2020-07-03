Occupant Classification System Market Report, Growth Forecast, Industry statistics Till 2025

The U.S. and Europe have emerged as leading regional revenue pockets transforming occupant classification system market outlook. The strict regulatory scenario across these regions mandating the use of OCS is one of the prominent factors fueling regional growth. For the record, in the U.S., the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) had deployed vehicle safety standards to mandate safety requirements for occupant’s protection. As a result, most of the automobile manufacturers like Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge, and Honda have started to integrate these systems in most of their mid-range & flagship models.

The increasing awareness among car manufacturers and regulators about the need of vehicle safety systems has been fueling occupant classification system market. Increasing prevalence of road accidents and growing number of fatalities associated with them is one of the major factors accelerating industry trends. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), road accidents are the major cause of deaths across the globe accounting nearly 1.25 million mortalities per year.

Though vehicle manufacturers have integrated air bags in vehicles for safety purpose, they do not provide total security. As per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, since 1990, around 300 people have lost their lives due to airbag impact, majorly due to the over sensitive airbag system. Most of the casualties were among children or people of short height who were found to be occupying the front seats. Occupant classification system (OCS) identifies people occupying the passenger seat and regulates airbags on/off switch.

Ongoing advancements in sensor technology have been making the OCS highly accurate, fueling the future incorporation of OCS in the automobile sector. Growing research & development on other alternatives like 3D video cameras, optics-based system, and ultrasonic sensors is very likely to stimulate the occupant classification system market outlook over 2019-2025. For instance, a leading market player like ZF Friedrichshafen AG is working on developing the 3D interior observation system for occupant sensing.

Though the OCS market is expected to register an appreciable growth rate, restraints comprising high price of OCS integrated vehicles and technological defects may hamper the market share. However, growing initiatives pertaining to new product development are slated to overcome the business restraints over the years ahead. In addition, the leading automakers like Honda and Hyundai have been adopting innovative installation technologies to curb the changes of airbag failure.

Some Point from Table of Contents:

Chapter 4.Occupant Classification System Market, By Technology

4.1.Key trends in occupant classification system market, by technology

4.2.Strain gauge system

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.3.Bladder system

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.4.Pressure sensitive tape system

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.5.Others

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

Chapter 5.Occupant Classification System Market, By Light Vehicle type

5.1.Key trends in occupant classification system market, by light vehicle

5.2.Economy class

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.3.Mid-range

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.4.Luxury cars

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025