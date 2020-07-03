Obesity Intervention Devices Market 2020 – Medtronic, EnteroMedics, Apollo Endosurgery, Cousin Biotech

The Obesity Intervention Devices Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Obesity is a medical condition caused by an increase in fat cells in the body, which can have a negative impact on health. High blood pressure, high cholesterol and heart disease are serious medical conditions associated with obesity. Obesity also increases the risk of certain diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, osteoarthritis, obstructive sleep apnea, and depression. If diet or exercise is not effective, obesity intervention devices can be used to reduce the size of the stomach or the length of the intestine, thereby reducing the ability to absorb nutrients from food.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Obesity Intervention Devices Market: Medtronic, EnteroMedics, Apollo Endosurgery, Cousin Biotech, Aspire Bariatrics, Obalon Therapeutics, GI Dynamics, Johnson and Johnson, Spatz FGIA, Gore Medical, ReShape Life sciences and others.

Latest news and developments:

April 23, 2019: Despite obesity prevalence at 39.8% in 2015-16, affecting about 93.3 million U.S. adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, therapeutic options have not made a dent. Conditions linked to obesity include heart disease, stroke, Type 2 diabetes and some forms of cancer. Stubbornly high rates globally show the need for an effective treatment, despite substantial public health efforts to address the problem. Optimism at the start of the decade about progress has been tempered, according to a 2018 editorial in the Journal of the American Medical Association. The AMA recognized obesity as a disease in 2013.

When lifestyle modifications are not enough, physicians may prescribe weight-loss medications or suggest weight-loss surgery. BaroNova’s system offers a non-surgical option. The BaroNova device is indicated to treat obesity in patients with a body mass index of 30-40 kg/m2. The company’s clinical study met its primary endpoints for percent total body weight loss 12 months after the procedure and the proportion of subjects in the treatment group achieving 5% total body weight loss. Approximately 67% of people treated with the device lost 5% or more of their body weight, exceeding the pre-specified performance target of 50%. Forty percent (40%) of those treated with the device lost 10% or more of their weight.

Global Obesity Intervention Devices Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are:

Gastric Bands

Electrical Stimulation System

Gastric Balloon System

Gastric Emptying System

Appetite Suppressors

On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Gastroenterology clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Analysis For Obesity Intervention Devices Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Obesity Intervention Devices market is analyzed across key geographies namely:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Obesity Intervention Devices Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report. The report contains basic, secondary and advanced information pertaining to the Market global status and trend, market size, share, growth, trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2020–2026.

Following are major Table of Content of Obesity Intervention Devices Market:

– Global Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview

– Global Market competition by top Players

– Analysis by Regions

– Consumption by Regions

– Consumption, By Types, Revenue and Market share by Types

– Consumption, By Applications, Market share (%) and Growth Rate by Applications

– Complete profiling and analysis of Players

– Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

– Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

– Global Market Effect Factors Analysis

– Global Market Forecast

– Global Market Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

Finally, all aspects of the Global Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis.

