New Market Entry and Development Strategy in Electric Car in Indian Market

According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, Indian electric car market is projected to reach $707.4 million by 2025. The market is predominantly driven by the government schemes, growing environmental concerns, and falling battery prices. Several incentives, such as tax rebates, grants, and subsidies, have been launched by the central and state governments in order to increase electric car adoption in the country.

Based on the technology, the Indian electric car market has been categorized into battery electric vehicle (BEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), and hybrid electric vehicle (HEV). Of the three, the BEV category dominated the market during the historical years and is expected to continue doing so in the coming years. Much of this can be attributed to the highest subsidies offered by the Indian government on the purchase of BEVs as compared to PHEVs and HEVs and availability of a number of low cost BEV models in the market.

Government schemes and subsidies are playing a major role in the growth of the Indian electric car market. The urban population has increased rapidly over the past decade, resulting in rise in pollution levels. To curb this issue, the Indian government is encouraging and supporting the adoption of electric cars through its several financial schemes and incentives. Several policies related to electric vehicle (EV) have been announced by the public authorities of India over the past few years indicating substantial action and ambition for the adoption of EVs in the country.

The Indian electric car market is highly consolidated and is dominated by Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd. Currently, the company is the only BEV manufacturer in the country. It had ventured into the electric car industry much earlier than other Indian automotive players through the acquisition of Reva Electric Car Company in 2010. However, Tata Motors Ltd. is expected to gain a significant market share in the Indian electric car industry during the forecast period, as it has announced to launch two electric car models, Tigor Electric and Tiago Electric, by the end of 2019.

Some of the other major players operating in the Indian electric car market are Hyundai Motor Company, Volvo Car Corporation, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd., and Honda Motor Co. Ltd.