Needle-free IV Connectors Market To Witness Heightened Revenue Growth during the Forecast Period 2026 Baxter International, B. Braun, BD, CareFusion, Corporation, ICU Medical, Nexus Medical

Needle-free IV Connectors Market Precise Outlook 2020-2025 is complete guide for the new entrants in the industry; the report provides the market history of every product ever retailed by the company. It also provides history of the product types, sales, volume, technology, during the forecast period. The growth rate challenges and barriers are also explained in the Needle-free IV Connectors Market research report. Within the past 20 years, we have witnessed an explosion of devices designed to allow connection of multiple intravenous (IV) administration sets and catheter hubs to administration sets without the use of needles.

Needle-free IV Connectors Market is anticipated to achieve $1,198.2 million by 2025, growing by +9% from 2019 to 2025.

This report studies the global market size of Needle-Free IV Connectors in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Needle-Free IV Connectors in these regions.

The prominent players in the global Needle-free IV Connectors market are:

Baxter International, B. Braun, BD, CareFusion, Corporation, ICU Medical, Nexus Medical, RyMed Technologies, Vygon

Notable Points:

Baxter International:

11 April 2008 Baxter Healthcare launches new IV connector: In February this year, Baxter International’s board of directors announced quarterly dividends of $0.2175 (0.10875 pounds) per share.

*New U.S. Market Data Shows ICU Medical’s Needlefree IV Connector Technology Chosen More than Twice as Often as Any Other

BD: (NeutraClear Needle-free Connectors)

The NeutraClear™ needle-free connector improves on the classic center post design with a sealing ring that helps reduce microbial ingress and maintains seal integrity for up to seven days. It also includes the efficiency benefits of the internal blunt cannula design clinicians are familiar with.

Braun:

BETHLEHEM, Pa. and LENEXA, Kan., May 01, 2019: B. Braun Signs U.S. Distribution Agreement with Nexus Medical, LLC for Its Nexus TKO®-6P Luer Activated Anti-Reflux Device

Market segment by Types:

Positive

Negative

Neutral

Market segment by Applications:

Hospital

Clinic

Market Segmentation by Region:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

Global Needle-free IV Connectors Market: Research Methodology

Intravenous access and drug administration is a critical and hazardous procedure with numerous complications during and post IV access. Needle-free IV connectors reduce the risk of most critical complications and aid in patient compliance. Needle-free IV catheters are utilized in aspiration and infusion procedures, where it is connected to the end of vascular catheter and enable access of the catheters. Needle-free IV catheters are needleless devices utilized for the connection of syringes, administration sets, and IV catheters.

Cancer patients are administered several strong medications through intravenous injections or infusions when they undergo chemotherapy. This results in an increased demand for safe and precise healthcare medical devices to conduct safe administration of drugs and solutions, which in turn, boosts the adoption of needle-free IV connectors. These connectors help in reducing the bloodstream infection and minimizes occlusions.

There are some useful suggestions and recommendations provided in the report that will help players to strengthen their market position. The report serves its readers both ways, i.e. by offering quick data and information and by providing comprehensive analysis. This helps the report to cater to the needs or expectations of different buyers. Moreover, the report can be customized according to the requirements of buyers. Market players use it to plan out new strategies or amend their existing ones for improving sales and profit margins.

Furthermore, Global Needle-free IV Connectors Market following points are involved along with a detailed study of each point: –

– Global Needle-free IV Connectors Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview

– Global Needle-free IV Connectors Market competition by Manufacturers (2020-2026)

– Production and Consumption by Regions

– Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers (2020-2026)

– Manufacturing cost analysis, Materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses

– Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

– Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

– Global Needle-free IV Connectors Market Effect Factors Analysis (2020-2026)

– Global Needle-free IV Connectors Market Forecast (2020-2026)

– Global Needle-free IV Connectors Market Research Findings and Conclusion

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020, and forecast to 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

