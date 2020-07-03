Multi-Touch Equipment Market Technological Advancement and Growth Forecast to 2024

Multi-Touch Equipment market growth is impelled by increasing adoption of rapidly transforming interface technology and the on-going advancements in product design. The emergence of high-definition graphics along with the advent of new technologies such as IoT and artificial intelligence have also had a positive influence on the product development. The ease of application and design integrity of multi-touch devices has encouraged most of the end-users to adopt this next-generation transformation. Most of the consumer electronic product manufacturers, automakers, and several other industries have been inventing touch displays for real-life products.

Rising demand for intuitive technologies in various digital devices along with substantial progress in sensing technologies is likely to offer impetus to multi-touch equipment market size by 2024. The market growth is driven by exponentially augmenting demand for the technology from diverse verticals, especially from infotainment, education, retail, and entertainment, where they are predominantly used. Moreover, wearable and electronic devices are being increasingly equipped with touch panel displays, which is expected to substantially augment multi-touch equipment industry share.

The launch of newly designed and multi-functional electronics equipment installed with touch systems will turn out to be rather beneficial for the contributors in the multi-touch equipment industry. A few days ago, Ideum launched a smart coffee table with integrated touch systems. In the Pico smart coffee table, it has installed an 8th generation graphics card and advanced touch technology that supports nearly 80 simultaneous touch points. This newly developed touch coffee table enables a user to automate the varieties of system tasks with the help of RFID software utilities. The surging requirement of such smart tables in schools, libraries, waiting rooms, corporate offices, and the retail sector is likely to propel the product demand on a large scale.

Intensifying focus on convenience of customer has fueled the demand for multi-touch screens, which has been playing a considerable role in the growth of multi-touch equipment market size over the coming years. Keypads and keyboards are being substituted with touch screens in smartphones and tablets to facilitate effective machine-customer interaction. Also, industrial instruments, home appliances, and vending machines are being incorporated with touch screens, which has positively affected multi-touch equipment market outlook.

Asia Pacific has observed expansion in key end use industries such as retail and entertainment, which coupled with technological advancements has translated into huge demand for multi-touch equipment. For instance, in 2015, MultiTouch Ltd., a leading company in interactive display systems started commencement of its business in the region with the inaugural of new offices. The company also launched an innovative product, namely MultiTaction iWall.. Development and launch of such products is expected to impel multi-touch equipment market size over the coming years. In addition, prolific growth of the retail sector in the emerging economies of the region, such as China, Japan, and India are likely to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market.

The escalating use of infotainment systems in the vehicles along with the surging deployment of multi-touch equipment in TVs, smartphones, laptops, and tablets are the most pivotal driving forces influencing the commercialization landscape of multi-touch equipment market. Heavy investments in R&D activities to modernize the existing product ranges also will push the industry trends ahead. For the record, multi-touch equipment market size is slated to be pegged at an appreciable USD 20 billion by the end of 2024.

