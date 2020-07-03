Mining Equipment Market Size, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Types, Applications, Manufactures And Forecast To 2026

To achieve supreme level of market insights and get know how of the best market opportunities into the specific markets, this Mining Equipment Market research report is the perfect key. The report has reviews about key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. This advertising report comprises of a market data that provides a detailed analysis of the Automotive industry and its impact based on applications and on different geographical regions, and systemic analysis of growth trends and future prospects. The whole Mining Equipment Market report can be divided into four major areas which include market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology.

Global Mining Equipment Market, By Equipment Category (Crushing, Pulverizing & Screening Equipment; Drills & Beakers; Mineral Processing Equipment; Surface Mining Equipment; Underground Mining Equipment); Industry (Coal; Metal; Minerals); Propulsion (Diesel; Gasoline; CNG/LNG/Others); Electric Equipment Type (Mining Trucks; LHD); Autonomous Equipment Category (Surface Mining; Underground Mining); Geography (North America; South America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Mining Equipment Market

Global mining equipment market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 76.75 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 120.03 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand of metals & minerals globally.

Market Definition: Global Mining Equipment Market

Mining equipment can be defined as the machinery that is used for the extraction of precious minerals, nutrients and materials from the surface or from underneath the surface of the earth. Due to the tough nature of the earth’s surface and underneath the surface as well, there is need for excavation of these materials for improved efficiency of the mining methods as compared to human labours.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand of metals and minerals worldwide is expected to drive the market growth

Presence of regulations and upcoming applicable regulations by the authorities is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Growth of demand of used/pre-owned equipment due to emergence of unorganized miners is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Concerns regarding the environments and humans is also expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Mining Equipment Market

By Equipment Category Crushing, Pulverizing & Screening Equipment Drills & Beakers Mineral Processing Equipment Surface Mining Equipment Articulated Dump Truck Crawler Dozer Crawler Excavator Motor Grader Rigid Dump Truck Underground Mining Equipment Drills Electric Shovels Hydraulic Excavators Mining Dozers Mining Trucks Wheeled Loaders

By Industry Coal Metal Minerals

By Propulsion Diesel Gasoline CNG/LNG/Others (Compressed Natural Gas/Liquefied Natural Gas/Others)

By Electric Equipment Type Mining Trucks LHD (Load, Haul, Dump)

By Autonomous Equipment Category Surface Mining Underground Mining



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Sandvik AB announced that they have completed the acquisition of Inrock. With this acquisition Sandvik is expected to expand its products & services portfolio along with the share of the market.

In March 2018, AB Volvo’s construction equipment division announced that they had initiated 3D printing of spare parts for their construction equipment. This step is expected to improve the delivery time of spare parts to the consumers.

Competitive Analysis: Global Mining Equipment Market

Global mining equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mining equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Mining Equipment Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the mining equipment market are Caterpillar, AB Volvo, Komatsu Ltd., Sandvik AB, Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Terex Corporation, Mining Machines JSC, Atlas Copco AB, SANY GROUP, Doosan Corporation, Equipment North Inc., RTM Equipment, DAKOTA EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURING INC., ASTEC INDUSTRIES INC., minemaster.eu, Konecranes, XCMG Group, BEML Limited, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., and AARD Mining Equipment.

