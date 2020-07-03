Mineral Cosmetics Market 2020 | Analyzing The COVID-19 Impact Followed By Restraints, Opportunities And Projected Developments

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Mineral Cosmetics market.

The global mineral cosmetics market size was valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2018. Rising demand for natural beauty products is driving the market over the world. As a result, the manufacturers have been introducing makeup products made of natural minerals including zinc oxide, iron oxides, titanium dioxide, organic oils, and mica powder. Most of these natural raw materials do not contain any wax additives and oil.

Increasing consciousness about the harmful effects of chemical-based beauty products has paved the way for consumers to look for alternatives. Over the past few years, consumers preference has been shifting towards natural and organic skincare products. Mineral beauty products do not clog up pores and last for a long time. In addition, ingredients such as titanium dioxide and zinc oxide work as sunscreen as they protect skin from the suns harmful UV rays. Therefore, minerals have been gaining popularity among daily SPF moisturizers and makeups.

The rapid expansion of e-commerce over the world has boosted the availability of mineral cosmetics. Through online platforms, companies are expanding their consumer base and geographical reach. Social media has become one of the crucial marketing platforms to attract young and millennial consumers. The leading firms are emphasizing on digital marketing. In February 2019, Revlon, Inc. introduced its campaign, I Can. So I Did. The company has featured celebrities including Gal Gadot, Adwoa Aboah, Eniola Abioro, and Ashley Graham in this campaign.

Over the past few years, the demand for multi-functional beauty products has been growing significantly over the world. As a result, companies are expanding their product portfolio by launching new premium products, which can address multiple skin issues. In January 2016, bareMinerals introduced new ranges of anti-aging skincare products. These product lines include Skinsorials and Skinlongevity Vital Power Infusion. In addition, increasing purchasing power of consumers is allowing them to spend more on premium natural personal care products.

Product Insights of Mineral Cosmetics Market

The face product segment held the largest share, accounting for more than 40% of the global mineral cosmetics market revenue in 2018. Increasing number of working women population has been fueling demand for face care products. The long-lasting and inbuilt SPF features of these natural makeups have made popular among consumers. Key face products include foundation, face powder, concealer, bronzer, and blush.

Lip products are projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the market for mineral cosmetics, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing purchasing power of female consumers as a result of rising number of working women in developing economies such as China and India is expected to raise the demand for premium lip products in the near future. Over the past few years, social media and beauty blogs have been encouraging consumers to experiment with new textures and colors in lip products. Colors including nude, pink, and peach have gained significant popularity across the globe.

Distribution Channel Insights

The offline segment held the largest share of the market for mineral cosmetics, accounting for more than 75% of the total revenue in 2018. The majority of consumers still prefer to buy cosmetics from pharmacy chains and health and beauty retailer as these stores allow consumers to verify the quality of products before buying them. Furthermore, increasing number of supermarkets and hypermarkets in the emerging economies including China, India, Bangladesh, and Brazil have boosted the offline distribution of products over the years. Manufacturers have been teaming up with regional and local retail chains in order to expand their market reach in each region.

The online segment is expected to witness fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2025. The continuous advancement of the e-commerce industry has been driving online sale of the product across the globe. Cosmetics products are one of the most popular items bought through e-commerce. The major online cosmetics retailers include Amazon, Sephora, Walmart, Feelunique, and Strawberrynet. In addition, rapidly growing number of smartphones in the developing nations including India and China is projected to fuel the growth of e-commerce in the upcoming years. Companies have been strengthening their distribution channels by investing in e-commerce. For instance, in October 2016, Iredale Cosmetics, Inc. launched its product on Evine Live Inc., a multi-channel video e-commerce company. This development will strengthen the companys distribution channel in U.S.

Regional Insights of Mineral Cosmetics Market

North America dominated the market for mineral cosmetics in 2018, contributed to more than 35% of the global revenue. Rising consumers awareness about the harmful effects of chemical-based personal care products has propelled the demand for natural cosmetics in this region. Over the past few years, North Americas pharmacies, specialty organic cosmetics stores, and other retail chains have witnessed remarkable growth in the organic product segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to observe fastest growth during the forecast period. Key markets of this region include China, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, and India. Increasing number of middle-class population and rising purchasing power in these countries is anticipated to boost demand for makeup mineral cosmetics in the upcoming years. In addition, the growing number of working women is fueling the demand for CC (color correcting) and BB (blemish balms) creams in this region. The increasing penetration of international brands in emerging economies has been affecting the market for mineral cosmetics, positively.

Market Share Insights of Mineral Cosmetics Market

The key manufacturers of the mineral cosmetics industry include Mineralissima Mineral Make-up; Glo Skin Beauty; Shiseido Company, Limited; Iredale Cosmetics, Inc.; BWX Limited; L’Oreal S.A.; Revlon, Inc.; The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.; Ahava Dead Sea Laboratories, Limited; and Cover FX. The leading players of this industry have been strategically expanding their businesses through merger and acquisition activities. For instance, in November 2016, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. acquired BECCA. This acquisition has expanded the companys product portfolio of the makeup segment. Similarly, in June 2016, Revlon, Inc. acquired Cutex brand from Coty Inc. This acquisition has enhanced the nail care segment of the company.

Furthermore, companies are introducing new products in order to gain a competitive advantage in the market for mineral cosmetics. For instance, in August 2019, Iredale Cosmetics, Inc. launched a new foundation, Beyond Matte Liquid Foundation. It is a matte liquid foundation, which works as primer, foundation, and concealer.

