Methylene Chloride Market 2020 | Demand Analysis To 2026 Lead By-  Dow, AkzoNobel, Shinetsu, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals, Ineos, Solvay, Tokuyama, KEM ONE, Shin-Etsu Chemical

Methylene Chloride Market Precise Outlook 2020-2026 is complete guide for the new entrants in the industry; the report provides the market history of every product ever retailed by the company. It also provides history of the product types, sales, volume, technology, during the forecast period. The growth rate challenges and barriers are also explained in the Methylene Chloride Market research report. The report shades light on the development rate of the strategies. Products and technologies used in the production, manufacturing and marketing of the report.

Global Methylene Chloride Market was valued US$ 1 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 1.5 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 5 % during a forecast period.

Dichloromethane is a compound in which two hydrogen atoms in a methane molecule are replaced by chlorine. Methylene chloride, also known as dichloromethane or DCM, is a solvent used in a range of products. The average consumer is most likely to encounter it in paint strippers, even though safer alternatives exist. Methylene chloride has been linked to cancer, cognitive impairment, and asphyxiation.

Numerous people have died from exposure to methylene chloride. In 2017, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed to ban this chemical’s use in paint stripping. EPA didn’t act until 2019 to finalize the ban, but then only banned consumer uses and sales, leaving workers unprotected. We’re calling on retailers to take action and stop selling paint strippers containing methylene chloride. In the meantime, if you need to remove paint or a coating, make sure to avoid methylene chloride and other toxic chemicals like N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP).

The prominent players in the global Methylene Chloride market are:

Dow, AkzoNobel, Shinetsu, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals, Ineos, Solvay, Tokuyama, KEM ONE, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Occidental Petroleum, Ercros, SRF, Mitsuichem, Iris Biotech, Lee & Man Chemical, Zhejiang Juhua, Xiecheng Chemical, Chemeurope, Asahi Glass, Alfa Aesar, Acros Organics, Spectru Mchemical

Notable Points:

AkzoNobel

AkzoNobel plans boost in chloromethanes capacity at Frankfurt facility

EPA Bans Consumer Sales of Methylene Chloride Paint Removers, Protecting Public:

WASHINGTON (Nov. 22, 2019) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) regulations to prohibit the manufacture (including import), processing, and distribution of methylene chloride in all paint removers for consumer use will go into effect after November 22, 2019. Starting tomorrow, it will be unlawful for any person or retailer to sell or distribute paint removal products containing methylene chloride for consumer use, including e-commerce sales.

US EPA finalizes methylene chloride ban:

US consumers will not be able to purchase paint and coating removers that contain methylene chloride by the end of the year, under a rule finalized by the US Environmental Protection Agency on March 15. Environmental and health advocacy groups welcome the ban but say it does not go far enough because it fails to protect workers who use such products.

Market segment by Types:

Methylene Chloride Methyl Chloride

Methylene Chloride Methane

Methylene Chloride Chlorine

Other

Market segment by Applications:

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical Manufacturing & Processing

Metallurgy

Paints and Coatings

Other

Market Segmentation by Region:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

Global Methylene Chloride Market: Research Methodology

The report considers the various factors based on secondary sources, market size, key data parameters such as the market positioning of key players in terms of the regional revenue, segmental revenue. Geographic penetration also shows the market potential, market risk, industry trends, and opportunities. Secondary sources mainly include journals, companies’ annual reports, website, public and paid databases, and press releases.

There are some useful suggestions and recommendations provided in the report that will help players to strengthen their market position. The report serves its readers both ways, i.e. by offering quick data and information and by providing comprehensive analysis. This helps the report to cater to the needs or expectations of different buyers. Moreover, the report can be customized according to the requirements of buyers. Market players use it to plan out new strategies or amend their existing ones for improving sales and profit margins.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

