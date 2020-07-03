Membership Management Software Market: Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2018 to 2026

Global Membership Management Software Market was valued US$ 4.07 Bn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 7.48 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.89 % during forecast period.
Global Membership management software market is segmented into type, end-user, application, and region. On the basis of type, a market is divided into on-premise, cloud-based. Based on the end user market is classified by a large enterprise and SMEâ€™s. On the basis of application, a market is divided by organizing and selling ticket, publishing and delivering textual or audiovisual content, providing advertising opportunities, facilitating interaction, collaborative file sharing, tracking memberâ€™s interest, rising supplementary income from the donation. Geographically market is spread by North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Global Membership management software can organize for non-profit organization and associations with the variety of tools to achieve their membership programs more efficiently and effectively. Membership management software is widely used to renovate the membership management process for enterprises and create more improved, satisfying experience for members. Membership management software makes the appointment for members more planned by serving the firmâ€™s every part of the membership program.
On the basis of geographical segmentation, North America is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the occurrence of major IT, healthcare, and other companies in the region, which is estimated to be the main factors contributing to this booming growth. Developing economies of Canada and Mexico are also establishing to be the major consumers of membership management software in the North American region.
Key players operated in membership management software market is Club Express, Go Figure, Member365, Member Clicks , LLC, Member Planet, Nation Builder, Regpack, Softwood Technology Inc (Sumac), Star Chapter LLC, Wild Apricot Inc., Wodify Technologies Ltd, Your Membership, Zen Planner, LLC, Zenber ship, Active Network LLC, Perfect Gym Solutions ,VeryConnect ,ACS,Technologies ,Doxess ,DonorView ,Castlamp ,Reservio ,Daxko ,EventBank ,RecDesk ,OlaTech ,FundRaiser Software ,Club Right ,Raklet ,Capteck ,GrowthZone, Active Network, Wild Apricot, Xeus, ClubExpress, Regpack, StarChapter, iGo Figure.
Scope of Global Membership Management Software Market:
Global Membership Management Software Market by Type:
On-premise
Cloud based
Global Membership Management Software Market by End-User:
large enterprise
SMEâ€™s
Global Membership Management Software Market by Application:
Organizing and selling a ticket
Publishing and delivering textual or audiovisual content
Providing advertising opportunities
Facilitating interaction
Collaborative file sharing
Tracking members interest
Rising supplementary income from donation
Global Membership Management Software Market by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East & Africa.
Key Players Operated in Global Membership Management Software Market:
Club Express
Go Figure
Member365
Member Clicks , LLC
Member Planet
Nation Builder
Regpack
Softwood Technology Inc (Sumac)
Star Chapter LLC
Wild Apricot Inc.
Wodify Technologies Ltd
Your Membership
Zen Planner LLC
Zenber ship
Active Network LLC
Perfect Gym Solution
VeryConnect
ACS,Technologies
Doxess
DonorView
Castlamp
Reservio
Daxko
EventBank
RecDesk
OlaTech
FundRaiser Software
Club Right
Raklet
Capteck
GrowthZone
Active Network
Wild Apricot
Xeus
ClubExpress
Regpack
StarChapter
iGo Figure.