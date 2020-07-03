Mefloquine (CAS 53230-10-7) Market Growth Opportunities With Global Key Companies: Toronto Research Chemicals, Alfa Chemistry, Waterstone Technology, 2A PharmaChem, 3B Scientific

Mefloquine hydrochloride is an important antimalarial drug. It is currently manufactured and administered in racemic form; however there are indications regarding the biological activity of the two enantiomers that suggest the superiority of the (+)-form. The asymmetric total synthesis of the (+)-enantiomer of mefloquine hydrochloride is described. The key asymmetric transformation utilized is a novel asymmetric Darzens reaction of a chiral α-chloro-N-amino cyclic carbamate hydrazone derived from an N-amino cyclic carbamate (ACC) chiral auxiliary.

Mefloquine is a quinolinemethanol derivative with antimalarial, anti-inflammatory, and potential chemosensitization and radiosensitization activities. Although the exact mechanism remains to be elucidated, mefloquine, a weak base, preferentially accumulates in lysosomes and disrupts lysosomal function and integrity, thereby leading to host cell death. Similar to chloroquine, the chemosensitizing and radiosensitizing activities of this agent may be related to its inhibition of autophagocytosis, a cellular mechanism involving lysosomal degradation that minimizes the production of reactive oxygen species (ROS) related to tumor reoxygenation and tumor exposure to chemotherapeutic agents and radiation. Compared to chloroquine, mefloquine has better blood-brain-barrier (BBB) penetration.

The prominent players in the global Mefloquine (CAS 53230-10-7) market are:

Toronto Research Chemicals, Alfa Chemistry, Waterstone Technology, 2A PharmaChem, 3B Scientific, Chembest Research Laboratories, Ningbo Taikang Chemical, Hangzhou J&H Chemical, Ningbo Taikang Chemical, Advanced Technology & Industrial

Industry Updates:

Mefloquine lawsuits against federal government filed in court for military use of drug

Bayer Is Donating Its Malaria Drug That Could Help Coronavirus Patients In The U.S.

Market segment by Types:

Purity 98%

Purity 99%

Other

Market segment by Applications:

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Market Segmentation by Region:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

