Medical Electrodes Market 2018 Analysis Of Production, Future Demand, Sales And Consumption Research Report To 2026

Market Scenario

Global Medical Electrodes market is expected to reach USD 732.4 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5 % during the forecast period.

The global medical electrodes market is segmented based on based on usability, technology, procedure, application, and region.

By Product type – disposable medical electrodes, reusable medical electrodes.

By Technology – wet electrodes, dry electrodes, needle electrodes. By Procedure – electrocardiography (ECG), electroencephalography (EEG), electromyography (EMG), other procedures. By Application – cardiology, neurophysiology, sleep disorders intraoperative monitoring, other applications. By region – North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa

Medical Electrode transfers the energy of ionic current in the body into electrical current which is amplified, diagnosis of disease. A medical electrode is useful in the diagnosis of ocular, nervous, cardiac, and muscular diseases.

Major Market Drivers:

• Increasing incidence of neurological and cardiovascular diseases.

• Rising investment in R&D activities.

• Rising preference for ambulatory and home health care.

• The increasing popularity of nanotechnology.

Restraint:

• The high cost of product hinders the growth of this market.

• Lack of knowledge among people regarding the availability of these technologies.

Global Medical Electrodes Market

Strategic Developments in the Global Medical Electrodes Market:

In 2017, Heraeus Medical Components LLC acquired Biotectix LLC. This acquisition enhanced the performance of sensing and stimulation of electrode in diagnostic and therapeutic medical devices.

In 2012, Ambu acquired Unomedical’s. By this acquisition, the company strengthens of their product portfolio in emerging countries.

Usability Insights:

Disposable medical electrodes and reusable medical electrodes segment are expected to reveal exponential CAGR throughout the forecast period due to innovative product launches, and increasing incidence of neurological and cardiovascular diseases across the globe.

The North American region is playing the principal role in the global medical electrodes market due to the presence of several leading players. Though, Asia-Pacific will be the second major market in the proximate future. The presence of innovative medical advanced technology, increasing incidence of neurological and cardiovascular diseases, rising investment in R&D activities in the region

The scope of Global Medical Electrodes Market Report

Global Medical Electrodes Market, By Usability

• Disposable Medical Electrodes

• Reusable Medical Electrodes

Global Medical Electrodes Market, by Technology

• Wet Electrodes

• Dry Electrodes

• Needle Electrodes

Global Medical Electrodes Market, by Procedure

• Electrocardiography

• Electroencephalography

• Electromyography

Global Medical Electrodes Market, by Application

• Cardiology

• Neurophysiology

• Sleep Disorders

• Intraoperative Monitoring

Global Medical Electrodes Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East

• Africa

Global Medical Electrodes Market Key Players

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• 3M

• C.R Bard, Inc.

• GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

• Medtronic

• Conmed Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Natus Medical Incorporated

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• Compumedics Limited

• Rhythmlink International LLC

• NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

• Ambu A/S.

• Cardinal Health

• C. R. Bard, Inc.

• CAS Medical Systems, Inc.

• CooperSurgical Inc.

• Dymedix

• Graphic Controls

• Heart Sync, Inc.

• custo med GmbH

• LUMED inc.

• GAES, TENKO Medical Devices

• SPES MEDICA SRL

• NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION.

• EUROCAMINA

• VYAIRE.

• BPL Medical Technologies

• Shimmer

