MEA UTV Market; Opportunities, Leading Players, Trends Outlook Up to 2025

The MEA UTV market will garner commendable gains from military applications. UTVs are modular design vehicles that effectively meet the demands of military and international special forces. These lightweight tactical vehicles come in two or four seat variants which are fast and favor agility and durability.

In recent years, there has been a significant rise in demand for utility terrain vehicles (UTV) across MEA. The region’s construction, military, transportation and agriculture sector are majorly utilizing UTVs to undertake diverse activities. By offering a roll cage, manufactures ensure excellent passenger safety and driving quality.

Addition of roll cage also reduces the chances of potential accidents and helps keep a vehicle stable on uneven surfaces, a factor of sheer importance across the MEA territory. Manufacturers in the MEA UTV market are also developing new and modern vehicles in a bid to diversify their product offerings and enhance their industry presence.

Rising technological advancements and launch of robust, high-performance vehicle segments are anticipated to boost the MEA UTV market. UTVs are powerful off-road vehicles that are designed to perform more challenging task and carry heavier loads compares to ATVs. They come with safety features like roll cages, seat beats and windshields that helps protect passengers from roll overs or potential accidents.

These features become extremely important in applications like wildlife management, material handling, hunting, racing and more. The vehicle also comes with adequate storage space, offering users extra space to place items like tools, fuel cans, etc.

Rising spending in off-road trailing activities will drive the MEA UTV market share. Moreover, launch of high-performance UTVs will supplement industry growth. For instance, in 2019, Honda extended its Talon portfolio of side-by side, high-performance UTVs with two new four-seater segments.

Technological advancements made in the automotive sector have allowed manufacturers to incorporate new features like automatic transmission and anti-lock braking systems (ABS) in latest UTV variants. Features like superior flexibility and efficiency have made UTVs a more viable choice over bakkies and other conventional goods vehicles in MEA.

Some Point from Table of Contents:

Chapter 4 MEA UTV Market, By Displacement

4.1 MEA utility terrain vehicles market share by displacement, 2018 & 2025

4.2 Below 400 CC

4.2.1 MEA Utility Terrain Vehicle market estimates and forecast from below 400 CC, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.2.2 MEA Utility Terrain Vehicle market estimates & forecast from below 400 CC, by country, 2013-2025 (Units) (USD Million)

4.3 400-800 CC

4.3.1 MEA Utility Terrain Vehicle market estimates and forecast from 400-800 CC, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.3.2 MEA Utility Terrain Vehicle market estimates & forecast from 400-800 CC, by region, 2013-2025 (Units) (USD Million)

4.4 Above 800 CC

4.4.1 MEA Utility Terrain Vehicle market estimates and forecast from Above 800 CC, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.4.2 MEA Utility Terrain Vehicle market estimates & forecast from above 800 CC, by region, 2013-2025 (Units) (USD Million)