Marine Selective Catalytic Reduction Systems Market to Witness Exponential Growth By 2024

The global marine selective catalytic reduction systems market, in the recent years, has been witnessing strong investment trends by the major stakeholders, given the stringent environmental regulations in protecting human and aquatic life. Large amount of emissions pertaining to marine polluting substances and amendment of strict regulations regarding the same have in fact raised the bar for marine selective catalytic reduction systems industry players to bring in more advanced diesel engine designs that are capable of minimizing marine pollution. These SCR systems, designed to curtail nitrogen emissions, are thus gaining traction in the recent years and have significantly taken the marine industry by storm.

Commercial fleet account for the majority of the overall marine pollution, which has led to the extensive deployment of SCR systems in such vessels. In addition, against the backdrop of expanding international trade, governments have been introducing various regulatory standards to regulate system operation, construction, and equipment inspection of commercial vessels, which will fuel market trends. Marine selective catalytic reduction systems market forecast report estimates that marine selective catalytic reduction system market share from commercial applications is expected to witness gains at around 2% over the forecast period.

Marines engines release NOx and other toxic gases leading to acidification of ocean, which causes death of aquatic animals and harm to human life. Controlling of such harmful emissions have become imperative for the sustainability of marine life, which has evoked remedial measures from the concerned authorities. To this end, regulators have laid down strict government regulations to limit NOx emissions and approved the usage of low-cost oil with SCR systems, which will push marine selective catalytic reduction systems market growth. Under Annex VI. International Maritime Organization (IMO) had introduced a directive to control release of nitrogen, particularly for diesel engines with a power output greater than 130 kW. The norm is applicable to the vessels built or installed on and after 1st January 2016.

Rise in marine tourism and seaborne trade in the region has significantly raised the demand for marine vessels. Consequently, shipbuilding activities have witnessed a rise, especially in countries, including China, South Korea, and Japan, which will upsurge Asia Pacific marine selective catalytic reduction systems industry share. Additionally, establishment of new ECA zones for controlling maritime pollution will favor marine selective catalytic reduction systems market outlook.

Some of the recognized marine selective catalytic reduction systems market players include Hyundai, Wartsila, Johnson Matthey, YARA International, Kwang sung, PANASIA, Mitsubishi, Agriemach, H+H Engineering, and Caterpillar. A few more market participants are DCL International, MAN Energy, Haldor Topsoe, DEC Marine, Danish Technology, ECOUREA, Hitachi Zosen, CORMETECH, Ecospray, ME Production, Tenneco, Hug Engineering, and Niigata amongst others.

Glimpse of Table of Content (ToC): –

Chapter 4. Marine Selective Catalytic Reduction Systems Market, By Application

4.1. Global marine selective catalytic reduction systems market share by application, 2017 & 2024

4.2. Commercial

4.2.3. Container Vessels

4.2.4. Tankers

4.2.5. Bulk Carriers

4.2.6. Roll On/Roll Off

4.2.7. Others

4.3. Offshore

4.3.3. AHTS

4.3.4. PSV

4.3.5. FSV

4.3.6. MPSV

4.3.7. Others

4.4. Recreational

4.4.3. Cruise ships

4.4.4. Ferries

4.4.5. Yachts

4.4.5.1. Global market from yachts, 2013-2024

4.4.5.2. Global market from yachts, by region 2013 – 2024

4.5. Navy

4.5.1. Global Marine Selective Catalytic Reduction Systems Market from navy, 2013-2024

4.5.2. Global market from navy, by region 2013 – 2024

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Global market from others, 2013-2024

4.6.2. Global market from others, by region 2013 – 2024

About DEC Research:

DecResearch.com, powered by Global Market Insights, is an online aggregator of information on market research reports. The website provides comprehensive information as well as a detailed ‘Table of Contents’ for reports being regularly published by GMI.

Contact Us:

DEC Research,

Phone:1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]