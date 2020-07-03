Marine emission control systems market to achieve considerable growth in 2024, china dominated the regional landscape

Marine emission control systems market has been touted to amass substantial returns from China. This is prominently on account of the newly imposed regulations favoring the installation of these products. Reportedly, to improve the quality of domestic shipping and endorse environment friendly development of marine transport within China, the Chinese Ministry of Transport, on 3 July 2018, published new requirements for controlling nitrogen oxides (NOx) emission. The standards will be applicable to both newbuild vessels (after July 2020) and ships in operation (after July 2021) and will further be imposed on ships particularly involved in Chinese domestic trade.

Growing concerns regarding improvement of deteriorating air quality and reduction of emissions from marine engines will significantly impel marine emission control systems market trends. Rising inclination of people towards marine tourism and recreational activities is one of the preeminent factors, which is contributing to marine emissions. In the light of the aforementioned factors, the demand for sustainable systems for environment conservation has augmented, which will stimulate the growth of marine emission control system industry size at an appreciable pace. In addition, research and development activities for technological innovations are being promoted to reduce emissions from marine engines.

The growing number of trade activities along with advancements in emission control technology will also serve to boost the demand for marine emission control systems. Globally, around 85% of goods are transported using maritime routes. In almost 70% of the cases shipping is carried out within 400 km from the coastline, influencing the air quality within several hundred kilometers from the coast. The most widely adopted propulsion systems used by these ships are two or four strokes diesel engines, which apparently consume large amount of heavy fuels.

Disposable income has been rising and pushing the demand for recreational activities among people. Living standards of the global populace has improved subsequently leading to increase in long international voyages. The escalating installation of emission control systems to lower harmful emissions from increasing recreational activities is likely to influence marine emission control systems market trends in the coming years.

A few renowned companies operating in marine emission control systems market are Hug Engineering, Mitsubishi, Kwang sung, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Caterpillar, Wartsila, and MAN Energy Solutions. Some more marine emission control systems industry players include Agriemach, DCL International, Johnson Matthey, Tenneco, Hitachi Zosen, DEC Marine, H+H Engineering, Alfa Laval, Langh Tech, Fuji Electric, and DuPont among others.

