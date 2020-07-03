Marine Diesel Engines Market Latest Trends 2020 | Recent Industry Analysis To 2025

The surge in investments towards strengthening naval forces will augment the marine diesel engines market. For instance, Russia has plans to increase its military support fleet by building more than 6 ships including aircraft ships and submarines by the end of 2020.

Another example worth mentioning is China’s Senior Naval Expert’s plea for three new aircraft carriers in order to protect its extensive coastline and its interests abroad. While the country’s second unnamed carrier is currently undergoing sea trial, some reports claimed that two more carriers that are allegedly a part of new Type 003 class, are undergoing construction.

Marine diesel engines market has notably depicted commendable advancements in the recent years, primarily on account of the escalating deployment of the product. Indeed, these engines find primary usage in marine vehicles namely boats, ships, submarines and so on, the rising deployment of which will augment marine diesel engines market, estimated to surpass $7 billion by the end of 2024.

As per the United Nations Conference on Trade & Development, global seaborne trade grew by 3.4% in 2014 as compared to 2013. DNV GL, an internationally acclaimed registrar and classification society estimates a 39% rise in seaborne trade between 2016 – 2030 and a 2% increase between 2030 to 2050. Moreover, seaborne transport is forecasted to increase in all trade segments except oil products and crude oil, which is expected to rise by 2030. Undoubtedly, this scenario points out toward the expansion of the marine diesel engines market in the ensuing years.

A rise in investments focused on the shipbuilding sector along with growing research and development in a bid to implement environmentally friendly technology is estimated to fuel the U.S. marine diesel engines market. For instance, in 2015, the U.S shipbuilding industry accounted for more than $37.3 billion to the country’s GDP. Besides the U.S., the shipbuilding industry in the Asia Pacific region will also contribute to the industry growth. Recently, for instance, South Korean shipyards regained the first spot in shipbuilding orders for the year 2018. Shipbuilder’s secured new orders equaling a combined 12.63 million CGT to account for a 44.2 percent of out of 28.6 million CGT for all global orders placed.

