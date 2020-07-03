Locomotive Market Global Industry Analysis By Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth And Forecast By 2026

According to this global Locomotive Market report, the key market players are making moves like product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers and acquisitions which has influence on the market and Automotive Industry as a whole and also affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. Carefully analysed market segmentation aspect provides a clear idea about the product consumption based on numerous factors ranging from type, application, deployment model, end user to geographical region. The market data analysed and evaluated in this Locomotive Market research report makes achieve the business goals and objectives in preset time frame.

Global Locomotive Market By Technology (IGBT Power Module, GTO Thyristor Module, SiC Power Module), Locomotive Technology (Turbocharged, Maglevs, Conventional Locomotive), Motive Power (Gas Turbine Electric, Steam Diesel Hybrid, Diesel, Atomic Electric, Steam, Fuel Cell Electric, Electric, Gasoline, Hybrid), Components (Traction, Inverter, Alternator, Rectifier, Auxiliary Power Conversion Unit), Rolling Stock Type (DMU, EMU, Diesel & Electric Locomotive), Application (Passenger, Freight, Switcher Locomotives), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Locomotive Market

Global locomotive market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 2.79% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in the levels of expenditure on the advancements modernization of railway systems globally, also high levels of government expenditure to improve and develop rail transport systems for public conveyance.

Market Definition: Global Locomotive Market

Locomotives can be defined as an engine of railway vehicles which is the power source for their movements, although they are also capable of carrying the payload which is more preferable rather than having an individual locomotive attached to different rail vehicles that cannot move by themselves. These systems are generally preferred in passenger rail transport systems rather than freight.

Market Drivers:

Rise in the demand for fuel efficient among growing concerns for the environment; this factor is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Increased demand for advanced power components and modernization in the market leading to lower weight locomotives is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

High levels of urbanization leading to enhanced adoption of railway services globally is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraint:

Requirement of large capital funding for the integration and establishment as well as maintenance of railway services are factors restraining the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Locomotive Market

By Technology

Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Power Module

Gate Turn-Off (GTO) Thyristor Module

Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Module

By Locomotive Technology

Turbocharged

Maglevs

Conventional Locomotive

By Motive Power

Gas Turbine Electric

Steam Diesel Hybrid

Diesel

Atomic Electric

Steam

Fuel Cell Electric, Electric

Gasoline

Hybrid

By Components

Traction

Inverter

Alternator

Rectifier

Auxiliary Power Conversion Unit

By Rolling Stock Type

Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU)

Electric Multiple Unit (EMU)

Diesel & Electric Locomotive

By Application

Passenger

Freight

Switcher Locomotives

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Wabtec Corporation announced that they had completed the merger with GE Transportation. This merger establishes Wabtec as a global leader in transportation & logistics products and services providing the highest levels of modernized & advanced levels of equipments and components.

In December 2018, A. Stucki Company announced that they had acquired Savage Fueling Corp. The acquisition will help in expansion of locomotive services of A. Stucki Company where Savage Fueling Corp. will continue to operate with the same management & employees although the name will be changed to Velocity Rail Solutions.

Competitive Analysis: Global Locomotive Market

Global locomotive market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of locomotive market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Locomotive Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the locomotive market are Strukton; Alstom; AEG Power Solutions B.V.; Siemens; TOSHIBA CORPORATION; CRRC; Hitachi, Ltd.; Bombardier; Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited; Wabtec Corporation; Metso Corporation; Brookville Equipment Corporation; Materfer; KONČAR – Electronics and Informatics Inc.; A. Stucki Company; UGL Rail; Tata Motors; Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc.; HYUNDAI ROTEM COMPANY; Taiwan Rolling Stock Co, Ltd. and Stadler Rail AG.

